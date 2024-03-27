This 1987 Pontiac Trans-Am is a Time Capsule With Just 31,000 Miles

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This car is selling at Carlisle Auctions next month.

Emerging from the shadows of a private collection in Arizona, a 1987 Pontiac Trans Am has captured the attention of classic car enthusiasts and collectors alike. With an astonishing 31,000 original documented miles, this car stands as a testament to automotive preservation, offering a unique opportunity to own a piece of muscle car history in its purest form.

This remarkable Trans Am is a genuine time capsule, boasting an all-original paint job that gleams as brightly as it did in the late '80s. The interior remains untouched, preserving the essence and feel of a brand new car from that era. It has been safeguarded in a climate-controlled garage since its initial purchase, ensuring that both its underside and engine bay remain in pristine condition, untouched by time and the elements.

Under the hood lies a fuel-injected 5.0L engine, paired with a 700R4 transmission, making it not just a showpiece but a fully capable performer that stands ready to reignite the thrill of the open road. Additionally, this Trans Am comes equipped with factory T-tops and air conditioning, enhancing its appeal and driving experience.

Ahead of its auction debut, the car was meticulously safety-checked and serviced at a GM dealer, receiving a new Delco battery to ensure its readiness for its next chapter. This level of care and attention to detail underscores the vehicle's status as a true investment-grade treasure.

ADVERTISEMENT

With only 31,000 documented miles, this 1987 Pontiac Trans Am is more than just a car; it's a portal to the past, inviting its next owner to experience the peak of '80s muscle car performance and style. As it rolls onto the auction block, it beckons collectors and enthusiasts to seize the opportunity to own not just a piece of automotive history, but a symbol of timeless Americana preserved in its most authentic form.



The excitement is building for the first auction event of the year for Carlisle Auctions as 400+ lots are anticipated to cross the auction block at the Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction. The Spring Auction is April 18-19 and starts at 12 PM daily at the Carlisle Expo Center. Decades of past, present, and future classics are planned and include top-of-the-line/best-of-show rides plus daily drivers that will still turn heads on the street or at your local car show. There’s even an all-truck hour planned for April 18 starting at 4 PM. In short, the auction offers a little something for everyone.‌

Bid with total confidence on your first or next classic and do so with ease. Carlisle Auctions offers THREE great ways to bid; in person, on the phone, or online as well as reciprocating admission to the neighboring Spring Carlisle Collector Car Flea Market and Car Corral event driven by Hemmings (April 17-21). Learn more about the auction by calling 717-960-6400 or online at CarlisleAuctions.com. While online, check out photos of confirmed consignments, consign to sell or register to bid. These are investments that truly accelerate, so don’t miss out.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.