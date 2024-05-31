1993 Chevy 454 SS with Just 18k Miles Sells for Over $60K

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It sold recently on Bring A Trailer.

A pristine 1993 Chevy 454 SS, with only 18,000 miles on the odometer, recently sold for an impressive $63,000 at auction on Bring a Trailer. This sale underscores the enduring appeal of one of the modern era's pioneering performance trucks.

Pickups have evolved significantly since their inception as simple, utilitarian vehicles used for hauling goods. Today, they are as comfortable and luxurious as any passenger car, capable of a wide range of functions, including high-performance driving. The Chevy 454 SS, introduced in 1990, played a crucial role in shaping the sport truck segment.

The concept of performance trucks can be traced back to the 1978 Dodge Lil Red Express, which featured a 225-horsepower 360-cubic-inch V8 engine and distinctive semi-truck-style exhaust stacks. This truck was capable of running the quarter mile faster than a Corvette of the same year, according to Car and Driver magazine. However, after just two years of production, it was discontinued. The next significant entrant in this niche was the 1990 Chevy 454 SS.

The Chevy 454 SS arrived to much fanfare, powered by a 454-cubic-inch Big Block V8 engine producing 230 horsepower. The regular cab, short bed C/K1500 truck was equipped with a three-speed automatic transmission and included features such as oil and transmission coolers, a heavy-duty bed tonneau cover, air conditioning, a front sway bar, quicker steering, Bilstein shocks, a front air dam with driving lights, and power locks and windows. The truck's exterior was exclusively Onyx Black with Garnett Red cloth sport bucket seats, and large 454 SS decals adorned the truck bed.

In 1991, the truck's power increased to 255 horsepower, and a four-speed automatic transmission was introduced. By 1992, new exterior colors, Victory Red and Summit White, were added to the lineup. The Chevy 454 SS continued production until 1993, becoming a highly sought-after model among collectors.

The featured 1993 Chevy 454 SS, finished in glossy Onyx Black with a Garnett Red interior, remains remarkably well-preserved. It is powered by the 255-horsepower 454 cubic inch V8, paired with a four-speed automatic transmission. The truck comes with all the standard power equipment, bed tonneau cover, and driving lights. Included in the sale was the original window sticker, which has been framed.

This sale on Bring a Trailer for $63,000 highlights the enduring popularity and collectible status of the Chevy 454 SS, a true icon in the history of performance trucks.

