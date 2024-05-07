2008 Maserati GranTurismo Coupe to Be Auctioned at Henderson's Collector Motor Series

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A well-preserved 2008 Maserati GranTurismo is set for auction at the prestigious Henderson Auctions Collector Motor Series in Birmingham, Alabama.

A stunning example of Italian engineering and design, the 2008 Maserati GranTurismo Coupe, will be going under the hammer at the upcoming Henderson Auctions Collector Motor Series. This event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Birmingham, AL.

The GranTurismo is renowned for its elegant styling, luxurious interior, and powerful performance. Under the hood, this model typically features a 4.2-liter V8 engine, known for its exhilarating 405 horsepower output. The coupe combines this performance with a sophisticated automatic transmission, providing a smooth yet dynamic driving experience.

This particular Maserati GranTurismo bears the VIN: ZAMGJ45A280041144 and promises to be a highlight for car enthusiasts and collectors attending the auction. Potential bidders can expect a well-maintained vehicle that encapsulates the prestige and thrill of Maserati craftsmanship.

The auction will be hosted by Henderson Auctions, known for their dedication to bringing rare and collectible vehicles to the forefront of the collector's market. The event promises an exciting lineup of exquisite cars, with the GranTurismo set as one of the standout lots.

For those interested in viewing more details about this vehicle or participating in the auction, information is available at the official Henderson Auctions website, www.hendersonmotorseries.com. This event offers a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of automotive history, and the 2008 Maserati GranTurismo represents a particularly enticing prospect for discerning collectors and enthusiasts alike.

This vehicle is being sold at the Henderson Auction Collector Motor Series Auction at Barber Motorsports Park. The auction will be held May 18 with a preview Friday, May 17th. Call 800-850-2252 or 225-686-2252.

