The 2024 LFP Supercharged Mustang Brings 810 HP for $49,995

Lebanon Ford Performance

The team at Lebanon Ford Performance outside of Cincinnati, Ohio, are known for offering some of the best bang-for-your-buck performance cars right off the showroom floor. With the S650 Mustang now in full swing, the dealership is ready to unveil their latest supercharged Mustang package that brings 810 hp and 640 lb of torque for just $49,995.

Lebanon Ford Performance has centered this offering on the 2024 Ford Mustang GT in base spec, complete with a six-speed manual gearbox. From Ford, you’re looking for RPO code 300A on the order sheet. With the pony car in hand, Lebanon’s team of Ford-Certified Master Technicians will dig into the 5.0-liter V-8 under the hood, which provides 480 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque from the factory. The team installs upgrades like a 92 mm throttle body from the S550 GT500, upgraded fuel rails with GT500 injectors, upsized high-flow air filters, and a Y inlet capable of serving up to 1800 hp worth of flow. A 3.0-liter Whipple Gen 6 supercharger is then installed on top, resulting in the GT500-topping output figures when using 93 octane fuel.

That’s a ludicrous performance value, as the 2024 LFP Supercharged Mustang GT costs just about $6500 more than the MSRP of the stock car.

ADVERTISEMENT

Qualified customers can even finance a car with the package installed, with peace of mind brought on by a 3 year/36,000 mile powertrain warranty.

Lebanon Ford Performance

Lebanon Ford Performance is happy to install this hardware on other V-8-powered 2024 Mustang models, but it won’t be as affordable as the 300A-based promotional setup. If you want an automatic gearbox or are more interested in the track-focused Dark Horse, the package will run about $12,000. Customers located outside of Ohio will also have to take shipping costs into consideration, but the Lebanon crew are capable of accommodating your needs. It is also important to note that this particular package is not 50 state legal, so you’ll need to be up to date on your local laws and enforcement practices.

Story continues

You Might Also Like