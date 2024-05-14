2025 Aston Martin Vantage: A Luxury Muscle Car with a Powerful Upgrade

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The Aston Martin Vantage receives a major mid-cycle refresh for 2025, featuring a revamped interior and a significant power boost from its V-8 engine.

The Aston Martin Vantage, known for its blend of luxury and performance, is set to get a substantial update for the 2025 model year. This refresh includes an all-new interior and a significant enhancement in power, ensuring that the Vantage remains a standout in the luxury sports car market.

Under the hood, the 2025 Vantage retains its Mercedes-derived twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 engine. However, this powerhouse now delivers a remarkable 656 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, marking a 153 horsepower increase over the previous model. Despite maintaining a similar curb weight of around 3,750 pounds, the new Vantage is expected to achieve a sprint to 60 mph in potentially less than three seconds, surpassing Aston Martin's conservative estimate of 3.4 seconds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The handling dynamics of the Vantage have also seen improvements. Aston Martin has reduced the understeer gradient by 12 percent, which translates to a more neutral and responsive driving experience. This adjustment means that the Vantage should now feel more balanced and agile, particularly during high-speed maneuvers.

Additionally, the Vantage features a vacuum-type brake booster, which is praised for providing one of the best pedal feels in recent memory. This enhancement not only improves braking responsiveness but also contributes to the overall driving pleasure, a hallmark of Aston Martin's commitment to driver-centric engineering.

With these updates, the 2025 Aston Martin Vantage not only pushes the boundaries of what's expected from a luxury sports car but also cements its status as a genuine luxury muscle car. It embodies a perfect blend of elegance, comfort, and raw power, making it an enticing option for car enthusiasts looking for an exhilarating yet refined driving experience.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.