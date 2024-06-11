2025 Ram 1500 - Everything You Need To Know
Overview
The Ram 1500 is one of the best-selling full-size pickup trucks available today. With a reputation for strong capabilities and generously equipped feature lists, this is a well-rounded truck and an easy pick for many truck buyers.
While Ram has long been synonymous with the Hemi V-8 engine, the truck brand is now equipping the 1500 with powerful six-cylinder engines that promise greater efficiency than the outgoing V-8s, in addition to more power. The next era of Ram trucks promises to continue what its loyal customer base appreciates while evolving the truck for the future.
For 2025, the Ram 1500 has undergone a facelift in addition to other upgrades that seek to improve upon the Ram's impressive formula. The new engines output up to 540 horsepower as well as extras like a 14.5-inch infotainment display.
2025 will also mark the first year for the all-new Ramcharger plug-in hybrid as well as the Ram 1500 REV EV, expanding upon the Ram’s lineup to accommodate truck buyers seeking greater fuel efficiency or the utilization of a fully electric powertrain in a pickup truck.
2025 Ram 1500 Price (MSRP)
The price of the 2025 Ram 1500 starts at $42,270 and goes up to $89,070 depending on the trim and package.
Tradesman: $42,270
HFE: $43,055
Big Horn: $46,930
Laramie: $62,025
Rebel: $66,190
Limited: $77,150
Longhorn: $77,645
Tungsten: $89,070
Ram 1500 Reliability
Is the Ram 1500 reliable? Yes, the 2024 Ram 1500 has a reliability rating of 88/100 according to J.D. Power. It is estimated that an owner of a Ram 1500 can anticipate below-average repair costs.
Data for the reworked, 2024 model is not yet available.
2025 Ram 1500 Specs at a Glance
Vehicle Category: Full-size pickup truck
Invoice Price: $39,917.00
Fuel Economy: EPA Fuel Economy, Combined/City/Highway (18–23/15–20/22–26)
Horsepower: 305
Seating Capacity: Up to 6
Cargo Space: Up to 61.5 cubic feet
Safety Rating: 5 Stars (NHTSA)
2025 Ram 1500 Review
The 2025 Ram 1500 is one of the most enticing pickups on sale today. While it might not have an optional V-8 engine moving forward, both variants of the new Hurricane inline-six engine are more potent, efficient, and refined than the outgoing Hemi. Combine Ram’s excellent interior setup with the truck’s on-road manners and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more well-rounded and luxurious feeling pickup.
Pros
Powerful inline-six engine options
Class-leading interiors
Great ride quality for a half-ton
Cons
Lacking a V-8 option
Drop in towing capacity compared to 24MY
Interior Photos of the 2025 Ram 1500
Exterior Photos of the 2025 Ram 1500
2025 Ram 1500 FAQs
2025 Ram 1500 Release Date
The 2025 Ram 1500 is planned to be released in early 2024, the 2024 model of the pickup truck is already on sale at Ram dealerships.
2025 Ram 1500 Competitors
Competitors of the 2025 Ram 1500 include the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra, Nissan Titan, and Toyota Tundra.
2025 Ram 1500 MPG and Fuel Efficiency
What is the MPG for the 2025 Ram 1500?
The 2025 Ram 1500 gets an EPA Fuel Economy, combined/city/highway MPG of 22/20/25 though those numbers vary depending upon engine and configuration.
What is the gas tank size of the make model?
The 2025 Ram 1500 gas tank size is 23 gallons, which is comparable to other full-size trucks.
How much does gas cost to fill up the 2025 Ram 1500?
It costs approximately $90-100 to fill a Ram 1500 with fuel based upon the current average gas price.
What kind of gas does the 2025 Ram 1500 take?
The 2025 Ram 1500 takes regular unleaded gasoline.
2025 Ram 1500 Performance
What is the top speed for a 2025 Ram 1500?
The top speed for the 2025 Ram 1500 is approximately 118 mph.
How fast is the 0-60 time for a 2025 Ram 1500?
The 0-60 time for the 2025 Ram 1500 is just 4.5 seconds in the Ram 1500 TRX.
How fast is the quarter mile time for a 2025 Ram 1500?
The 1/4 mike time for the 2025 Ram 1500 is 14.4 seconds.
What is the towing capacity of the 2025 Ram 1500?
The towing capacity of the 2025 Ram 1500 is up to 12,750 lbs depending on the configuration of the truck
2025 Ram 1500 Weight and Dimensions
How much does the 2025 Ram 1500 weigh?
The 2025 Ram 1500 has a base curb weight of 4,789 pounds.
What are the dimensions of 2025 Ram 1500?
The dimensions of the 2025 Ram 1500 are a wheelbase of 140.5 inches, length of 228.9 inches and width of 82.1 inches.
What is the height of 2025 Ram 1500?
The height of the 2025 Ram 1500 is 77.6 inches.
How long is the 2025 Ram 1500?
The 2025 Ram 1500 is 228.9 inches long.
2025 Ram 1500 Manufacturing
Where is the 2025 Ram 1500 made?
The 2025 Ram 1500 is made at the Warren Truck Plant in Warren, Michigan as well as the Saltillo Plant in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico.
What is the 2025 Ram 1500 made out of?
The 2025 Ram 1500 is made out of galvanized steel and aluminum panels.
2025 Ram 1500 Ratings and Reliability
Is the 2025 Ram 1500 a reliable car?
The 2025 Ram 1500 has a reliability rating of 88/100 according to J.D. Power
What is the safety rating of the make model?
The Ram 1500 is an IIHS Top Safety Pick and is one of the safest large pickup trucks available with its 5-star safety rating
2025 Ram 1500: Full Specs and Features
The specs below are for the Ram 1500 HFE 4x2 Quad Cab, the Ram is available in many cab, engine, drivetrain, and bed length configurations, all of which can be viewed on ramtrucks.com.
Vehicle Drivetrain
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine
Engine Order Code: ERG
Engine Type and Required Fuel: Gas/Electric V-6
Displacement (liters/cubic inches): 3.6 L/220
Fuel System: Sequential MPI
Maximum Horsepower @ RPM: 305 @ 6400
Maximum Torque @ RPM: 269 @ 4800
Cooling System Capacity (quarts): NA
Engine Oil Cooler: Regular Duty
Transmission
Transmission Order Code: DFT
Transmission Description: Automatic w/OD
Number of Transmission Speeds: 8
First Gear Ratio (:1): 4.71
Second Gear Ratio (:1): 3.14
Third Gear Ratio (:1): 2.11
Fourth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.67
Fifth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.28
Sixth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.00
Seventh Gear Ratio (:1): 0.84
Eighth Gear Ratio (:1): 0.67
Reverse Ratio (:1): 3.29
Final Drive Axle Ratio (:1): NA
Transfer Case Model: None
Transfer Case Gear Ratio, high (:1): NA
Transfer Case Gear Ratio, low (:1): NA
Clutch Size: NA
Fuel Economy and Range
EPA Greenhouse Gas Score: NA
CO2 Emissions, 15K mi/year (tons): 8.0 (2024)
Range, city/highway (miles): 460.00 / 575.00
EPA Fuel Economy, combined/city/highway (mpg): 22 (2024) / 20 (2024) / 25 (2024)
Fuel Tank
Fuel Capacity / Gas Tank Size: 23
Aux Fuel Tank Capacity (gallons): NA
Exterior Dimensions
Wheelbase (inches): 140.5
Length (inches): 228.9
Width, without mirrors (inches): 82.1
Height (inches): 77.6
Body Length: 0.00
Ground Clearance, Front: 7.8
Interior Dimensions
Passenger / Seating Capacity: 5
Front Head Room (inches): 40.9
Front Leg Room (inches): 40.9
Front Shoulder Room (inches): 66
Front Hip Room (inches): 63.4
Second Row Head Room (inches): 39.2
Second Row Leg Room (inches): 35.6
Second Row Shoulder Room (inches): 65.7
Second Row Hip Room (inches): 63.4
Cargo Area Dimensions
Cargo Bed Length (inches): 76.3
Cargo Bed Width at Floor (inches): 66.4
Cargo Bed Width Between Wheelhousings (inches): 51
Cargo Bed Height (inches): 21.5
Cargo Space/Area (cubic feet): 61.5
Steering
Steering Type: Rack-Pinion
Steering Ratio (:1): NA
Turning Diameter / Radius, curb to curb (feet): 46.2
Turning Diameter / Radius, wall to wall (feet): NA
Suspension
Front Suspension Type: Short And Long Arm
Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Link
Front Shock Absorber Diameter (mm): NA
Rear Shock Absorber Diameter (mm): NA
Front Anti-Roll Bar Diameter (inches): NA
Rear Anti-Roll Bar Diameter (inches): NA
Brakes
Brake Type: 4-Wheel Disc
Anti-Lock-Braking System: 4-Wheel
Front Brake Rotors, diameter x thickness (inches): 14.9
Rear Brake Rotors, diameter x thickness (inches): 14.8
Rear Drums, diameter x width (inches): NA
Wheels and Tires
Front Wheel Size (inches): 20 X 9
Front Wheel Material: Aluminum
Front Tire Size: P275/55TR20
Rear Wheel Size (inches): 20 X 9
Rear Wheel Material: Aluminum
Rear Tire Size: P275/55TR20
Spare Wheel Size (inches): Full-Size
Spare Wheel Material: Aluminum
Spare Tire Size: Full-Size
Towing
Maximum Towing Capacity (pounds): 6740
Maximum Trailer Weight, dead weight hitch (pounds): 5000
Maximum Tongue Weight, dead weight hitch (pounds): 500
Maximum Trailer Weight, weight distributing hitch (pounds): 6740
Maximum Tongue Weight, weight distributing hitch (pounds): 674
Weight Information
Base Curb Weight (pounds): 4789
Total Option Weight (pounds): 0.00
Maximum Payload Capacity (pounds): 1221.00
As Spec'd Payload Capacity (pounds): 1221.00
Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (pounds): 6010.00
Front Gross Axle Weight Rating (pounds): 3700
Rear Gross Axle Weight Rating (pounds): 4100
Curb Weight: 4789.00
Payload Weight Front: 0
Electrical
Cold Cranking Amps @ 0° F (2nd): 730
Cold Cranking Amps @ 0° F: 730
Maximum Alternator Capacity (amps): NA
Mechanical
Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT eTorque UPG I
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE)
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
GVWR: 6,010 lbs
50 State Emissions
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Rear-Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Hybrid Electric Motor
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Trailer Wiring Harness
1220# Maximum Payload
HD Shock Absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Steering
23 Gal. Fuel Tank
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 0.43 kWh Capacity
Exterior
Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum Chrome Clad
Tires: 275/55R20 All Season LRR
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Clearcoat Paint
Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Rear Step Bumper
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Door Handles
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Fixed Rear Window
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Side Steps
Black Grille w/Chrome Surround
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Soft Tonneau Cover
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Perimeter/Approach Lights
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Laminated Glass
Entertainment
Radio: Uconnect 5 w/8.4" Display
AM/FM/Satellite-Prep w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
6 Speakers
Streaming Audio
Fixed Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Interior
Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat
Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Power Rear Windows
Voice Recorder
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Compass
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Valet Function
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Manual Air Conditioning
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Locking Glove Box
Driver Foot Rest
Cloth High-Back Bucket Seats
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Cloth Headliner
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger Visor Vanity Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Map Lights
Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Start
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Driver Information Center
Outside Temp Gauge
Analog Appearance
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Center Armrest w/Storage
Sentry Key Immobilizer
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Air Filtration
Safety
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
ABS And Driveline Traction Control
Side Impact Beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Parksense Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Forward Collision Warning-Plus and Cross Path Detection
Active Lane Management System Lane Keeping Assist
Active Lane Management System Lane Departure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Rear Child Safety Locks
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkView Back-Up Camera
Warranty
3 Basic Years / 36,000 Basic Miles
5 Drivetrain Years / 60,000 Drivetrain Miles
5 Corrosion Years / Unlimited Corrosion Miles
5 Roadside Assistance Years / 60,000 Roadside Assistance Miles
