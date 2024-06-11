2025 Ram 1500 - Everything You Need To Know

Stellantis

Overview

The Ram 1500 is one of the best-selling full-size pickup trucks available today. With a reputation for strong capabilities and generously equipped feature lists, this is a well-rounded truck and an easy pick for many truck buyers.

While Ram has long been synonymous with the Hemi V-8 engine, the truck brand is now equipping the 1500 with powerful six-cylinder engines that promise greater efficiency than the outgoing V-8s, in addition to more power. The next era of Ram trucks promises to continue what its loyal customer base appreciates while evolving the truck for the future.

For 2025, the Ram 1500 has undergone a facelift in addition to other upgrades that seek to improve upon the Ram's impressive formula. The new engines output up to 540 horsepower as well as extras like a 14.5-inch infotainment display.

2025 will also mark the first year for the all-new Ramcharger plug-in hybrid as well as the Ram 1500 REV EV, expanding upon the Ram’s lineup to accommodate truck buyers seeking greater fuel efficiency or the utilization of a fully electric powertrain in a pickup truck.



2025 Ram 1500 Price (MSRP)

The price of the 2025 Ram 1500 starts at $42,270 and goes up to $89,070 depending on the trim and package.



Tradesman: $42,270

HFE: $43,055

Big Horn: $46,930

Laramie: $62,025

Rebel: $66,190

Limited: $77,150

Longhorn: $77,645

Tungsten: $89,070

Ram 1500 Reliability

Is the Ram 1500 reliable? Yes, the 2024 Ram 1500 has a reliability rating of 88/100 according to J.D. Power. It is estimated that an owner of a Ram 1500 can anticipate below-average repair costs.



Data for the reworked, 2024 model is not yet available.

2025 Ram 1500 Specs at a Glance

Vehicle Category: Full-size pickup truck

Invoice Price: $39,917.00

Fuel Economy: EPA Fuel Economy, Combined/City/Highway (18–23/15–20/22–26)

Horsepower: 305

Seating Capacity: Up to 6

Cargo Space: Up to 61.5 cubic feet

Safety Rating: 5 Stars (NHTSA)

View full specs below.

2025 Ram 1500 Review



The 2025 Ram 1500 is one of the most enticing pickups on sale today. While it might not have an optional V-8 engine moving forward, both variants of the new Hurricane inline-six engine are more potent, efficient, and refined than the outgoing Hemi. Combine Ram’s excellent interior setup with the truck’s on-road manners and you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more well-rounded and luxurious feeling pickup.

Pros

Powerful inline-six engine options

Class-leading interiors

Great ride quality for a half-ton

Cons

Lacking a V-8 option

Drop in towing capacity compared to 24MY

2025 Ram 1500 FAQs

2025 Ram 1500 Release Date

The 2025 Ram 1500 is planned to be released in early 2024, the 2024 model of the pickup truck is already on sale at Ram dealerships.

2025 Ram 1500 Competitors

Competitors of the 2025 Ram 1500 include the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra, Nissan Titan, and Toyota Tundra.

2025 Ram 1500 MPG and Fuel Efficiency

What is the MPG for the 2025 Ram 1500?

The 2025 Ram 1500 gets an EPA Fuel Economy, combined/city/highway MPG of 22/20/25 though those numbers vary depending upon engine and configuration.

What is the gas tank size of the make model?

The 2025 Ram 1500 gas tank size is 23 gallons, which is comparable to other full-size trucks.

How much does gas cost to fill up the 2025 Ram 1500?

It costs approximately $90-100 to fill a Ram 1500 with fuel based upon the current average gas price.

What kind of gas does the 2025 Ram 1500 take?

The 2025 Ram 1500 takes regular unleaded gasoline.

2025 Ram 1500 Performance

What is the top speed for a 2025 Ram 1500?

The top speed for the 2025 Ram 1500 is approximately 118 mph.

How fast is the 0-60 time for a 2025 Ram 1500?

The 0-60 time for the 2025 Ram 1500 is just 4.5 seconds in the Ram 1500 TRX.

How fast is the quarter mile time for a 2025 Ram 1500?

The 1/4 mike time for the 2025 Ram 1500 is 14.4 seconds.

What is the towing capacity of the 2025 Ram 1500?

The towing capacity of the 2025 Ram 1500 is up to 12,750 lbs depending on the configuration of the truck

2025 Ram 1500 Weight and Dimensions

How much does the 2025 Ram 1500 weigh?

The 2025 Ram 1500 has a base curb weight of 4,789 pounds.

What are the dimensions of 2025 Ram 1500?

The dimensions of the 2025 Ram 1500 are a wheelbase of 140.5 inches, length of 228.9 inches and width of 82.1 inches.

What is the height of 2025 Ram 1500?

The height of the 2025 Ram 1500 is 77.6 inches.

How long is the 2025 Ram 1500?

The 2025 Ram 1500 is 228.9 inches long.

2025 Ram 1500 Manufacturing

Where is the 2025 Ram 1500 made?

The 2025 Ram 1500 is made at the Warren Truck Plant in Warren, Michigan as well as the Saltillo Plant in Saltillo, Coahuila, Mexico.

What is the 2025 Ram 1500 made out of?

The 2025 Ram 1500 is made out of galvanized steel and aluminum panels.

2025 Ram 1500 Ratings and Reliability

Is the 2025 Ram 1500 a reliable car?

The 2025 Ram 1500 has a reliability rating of 88/100 according to J.D. Power

What is the safety rating of the make model?

The Ram 1500 is an IIHS Top Safety Pick and is one of the safest large pickup trucks available with its 5-star safety rating

2025 Ram 1500: Full Specs and Features

The specs below are for the Ram 1500 HFE 4x2 Quad Cab, the Ram is available in many cab, engine, drivetrain, and bed length configurations, all of which can be viewed on ramtrucks.com.

Vehicle Drivetrain

Rear Wheel Drive

Engine

Engine Order Code: ERG

Engine Type and Required Fuel: Gas/Electric V-6

Displacement (liters/cubic inches): 3.6 L/220

Fuel System: Sequential MPI

Maximum Horsepower @ RPM: 305 @ 6400

Maximum Torque @ RPM: 269 @ 4800

Cooling System Capacity (quarts): NA

Engine Oil Cooler: Regular Duty

Transmission

Transmission Order Code: DFT

Transmission Description: Automatic w/OD

Number of Transmission Speeds: 8

First Gear Ratio (:1): 4.71

Second Gear Ratio (:1): 3.14

Third Gear Ratio (:1): 2.11

Fourth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.67

Fifth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.28

Sixth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.00

Seventh Gear Ratio (:1): 0.84

Eighth Gear Ratio (:1): 0.67

Reverse Ratio (:1): 3.29

Final Drive Axle Ratio (:1): NA

Transfer Case Model: None

Transfer Case Gear Ratio, high (:1): NA

Transfer Case Gear Ratio, low (:1): NA

Clutch Size: NA

Fuel Economy and Range

EPA Greenhouse Gas Score: NA

CO2 Emissions, 15K mi/year (tons): 8.0 (2024)

Range, city/highway (miles): 460.00 / 575.00

EPA Fuel Economy, combined/city/highway (mpg): 22 (2024) / 20 (2024) / 25 (2024)

Fuel Tank

Fuel Capacity / Gas Tank Size: 23

Aux Fuel Tank Capacity (gallons): NA

Exterior Dimensions

Wheelbase (inches): 140.5

Length (inches): 228.9

Width, without mirrors (inches): 82.1

Height (inches): 77.6

Body Length: 0.00

Ground Clearance, Front: 7.8

Interior Dimensions

Passenger / Seating Capacity: 5

Front Head Room (inches): 40.9

Front Leg Room (inches): 40.9

Front Shoulder Room (inches): 66

Front Hip Room (inches): 63.4

Second Row Head Room (inches): 39.2

Second Row Leg Room (inches): 35.6

Second Row Shoulder Room (inches): 65.7

Second Row Hip Room (inches): 63.4

Cargo Area Dimensions

Cargo Bed Length (inches): 76.3

Cargo Bed Width at Floor (inches): 66.4

Cargo Bed Width Between Wheelhousings (inches): 51

Cargo Bed Height (inches): 21.5

Cargo Space/Area (cubic feet): 61.5

Steering

Steering Type: Rack-Pinion

Steering Ratio (:1): NA

Turning Diameter / Radius, curb to curb (feet): 46.2

Turning Diameter / Radius, wall to wall (feet): NA

Suspension

Front Suspension Type: Short And Long Arm

Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Link

Front Shock Absorber Diameter (mm): NA

Rear Shock Absorber Diameter (mm): NA

Front Anti-Roll Bar Diameter (inches): NA

Rear Anti-Roll Bar Diameter (inches): NA

Brakes

Brake Type: 4-Wheel Disc

Anti-Lock-Braking System: 4-Wheel

Front Brake Rotors, diameter x thickness (inches): 14.9

Rear Brake Rotors, diameter x thickness (inches): 14.8

Rear Drums, diameter x width (inches): NA

Wheels and Tires

Front Wheel Size (inches): 20 X 9

Front Wheel Material: Aluminum

Front Tire Size: P275/55TR20

Rear Wheel Size (inches): 20 X 9

Rear Wheel Material: Aluminum

Rear Tire Size: P275/55TR20

Spare Wheel Size (inches): Full-Size

Spare Wheel Material: Aluminum

Spare Tire Size: Full-Size

Towing

Maximum Towing Capacity (pounds): 6740

Maximum Trailer Weight, dead weight hitch (pounds): 5000

Maximum Tongue Weight, dead weight hitch (pounds): 500

Maximum Trailer Weight, weight distributing hitch (pounds): 6740

Maximum Tongue Weight, weight distributing hitch (pounds): 674

Weight Information

Base Curb Weight (pounds): 4789

Total Option Weight (pounds): 0.00

Maximum Payload Capacity (pounds): 1221.00

As Spec'd Payload Capacity (pounds): 1221.00

Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (pounds): 6010.00

Front Gross Axle Weight Rating (pounds): 3700

Rear Gross Axle Weight Rating (pounds): 4100

Curb Weight: 4789.00

Payload Weight Front: 0

Electrical

Cold Cranking Amps @ 0° F (2nd): 730

Cold Cranking Amps @ 0° F: 730

Maximum Alternator Capacity (amps): NA

Mechanical

Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT eTorque UPG I

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE)

3.21 Rear Axle Ratio

GVWR: 6,010 lbs

50 State Emissions

Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Rear-Wheel Drive

Engine Oil Cooler

730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery

Hybrid Electric Motor

Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

Trailer Wiring Harness

1220# Maximum Payload

HD Shock Absorbers

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Electric Power-Assist Steering

23 Gal. Fuel Tank

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust

Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 0.43 kWh Capacity

Exterior

Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum Chrome Clad

Tires: 275/55R20 All Season LRR

Regular Box Style

Aluminum Spare Wheel

Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Clearcoat Paint

Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Black Rear Step Bumper

Black Side Windows Trim

Black Door Handles

Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding

Fixed Rear Window

Deep Tinted Glass

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Side Steps

Black Grille w/Chrome Surround

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

Soft Tonneau Cover

Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Perimeter/Approach Lights

Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Laminated Glass

Entertainment

Radio: Uconnect 5 w/8.4" Display

AM/FM/Satellite-Prep w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control

6 Speakers

Streaming Audio

Fixed Antenna

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Interior

Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material

4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat

Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer

Power Rear Windows

Voice Recorder

4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Illuminated Front Cupholder

Compass

Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only

Valet Function

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Manual Air Conditioning

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Locking Glove Box

Driver Foot Rest

Cloth High-Back Bucket Seats

Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Full Cloth Headliner

Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Passenger Visor Vanity Mirror

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Front Map Lights

Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting

Full Carpet Floor Covering

Pickup Cargo Box Lights

FOB Controls -inc: Remote Start

Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Smart Device Integration

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

Delayed Accessory Power

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Driver Information Center

Outside Temp Gauge

Analog Appearance

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Front Center Armrest w/Storage

Sentry Key Immobilizer

2 12V DC Power Outlets

Air Filtration

Safety

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

ABS And Driveline Traction Control

Side Impact Beams

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Parksense Front And Rear Parking Sensors

Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot

Forward Collision Warning-Plus and Cross Path Detection

Active Lane Management System Lane Keeping Assist

Active Lane Management System Lane Departure Warning

Collision Mitigation-Front

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Rear Child Safety Locks

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

ParkView Back-Up Camera

Warranty

3 Basic Years / 36,000 Basic Miles

5 Drivetrain Years / 60,000 Drivetrain Miles

5 Corrosion Years / Unlimited Corrosion Miles

5 Roadside Assistance Years / 60,000 Roadside Assistance Miles

