5 Very Expensive Muscle Cars

Here are some of the most expensive muscle cars that people have seriously ponied up for in recent years.

While the terms ‘expensive’ and ‘muscle cars’ were not intended to be synonymous, some have developed that way in recent years. While these cars were designed to get the average Joe into a performance car when they were made, some have skyrocketed in value as of late. That’s because some muscle cars have become insanely popular in the collector car community. Here are some examples of muscle cars that have soared in price.

1971 Plymouth Cuda

This happens to be the most expensive 1971 Plymouth Cuda that didn’t sell. With a pre-auction estimate of $6.5 million, the highest bid of $4.8 million was not enough to fetch it. The one of three Cuda convertibles crossed the auction block recently at Mecum Auction's Indy 2021, and the bidding war didn’t end with it being the most expensive muscle cars ever sold. Maybe next time!

1965 Shelby Mustang GT350R

This Mustang was believed to have been raced by Ken Miles, adding to the already high desirability fo the 1965 GT350. Shelby took the Mustang and made it over as a track dominator, and this example is believed to be the first one like it. It fetched $3.5 million with a record breaking bid.

1968 Ford Mustang GT390 “Bullitt”

People expected it to sell for a lot more, but watching the sale of the Bullitt was a very exciting moment in automotive history to see live. This 1968 Ford Mustang that stared in the Steve McQueen movies sold for $3.4 million.

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 LS6

The holy grail of the Chevy muscle car might not top all of the charts, but An example of the Chevelle sold for $1,242,000 back in 2006, and curiously sold for (a disappointing) $260,000 three years later.

1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

The 1969 Chevy Camaro ZL1 was a serious machine that will check all of your boxes. It’s an exceptionally popular collector car for Chevy enthusiasts, and has one of the most powerful engines you could get (for many decades) in a Camaro. The 430-horsepower Camaro was only made in 69 units and this example sold for $1,094,500.

