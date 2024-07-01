Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Antique Automobile Club Of America Vandalized By Young Woman

According to police, who used forensic evidence at the scene, a 24-year-old woman vandalized the Antique Automobile Club of America in Hershey, Pennsylvania. She did tens of thousands of dollars in damage to cars and the reason why doesn’t seem to be clear.

Some people just want to watch the whole world burn for their pleasure. Maybe that’s why Catherine Leecher of Annville, Pennsylvania allegedly broke into the AACA headquarters garage on the night of June 3 using a brick to smash the door lock.

From there, she’s accused of damaging a 1930 Lincoln Touring using a fire extinguisher with damages estimated at $60,000.

Police say Leecher used a brick to damage a 2008 Ford F-450, then climbed on the roof, jumping on it to make things worse. The heavy-duty pickup might be a complete loss.

She’s also accused of doing about $1,600 in damages to the actual building.

At first, investigators had no idea who the mystery woman caught on surveillance footage was. But police were able to successfully lift and run several prints at the scene, leading them to Leecher. When she came to the Derry Township Police Department on June 12, she allegedly admitted to the vandalism, reports ABC27.

Now she’s facing felony charges for burglary and criminal mischief.

But the big question we have and nobody seems to have the answer, or at least they’re not sharing, is why? Of all the places the woman could break into, why choose the AACA headquarters? Did antique car collectors bull her when she was young? Was her dad always wrenching on his antique vehicle and didn’t have time for her? It just seems so random, but maybe a motive will be discussed eventually.

Image via Derry Township Police Department/ABC27, Antique Automobile Club of America/Facebook

