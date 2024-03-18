The Audi SQ6 e-tron Is a 510-HP Sibling to the Porsche Macan EV

Audi

Audi revealed on Monday the two latest members of its electric vehicle portfolio as the brand continues its push to sell an EV in every major segment by 2027.



Known as the Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron SUVs, these mid-size offerings represent the first Volkswagen Group products to utilize the highly anticipated Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture that was co-developed with Porsche.

The Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron join an already healthy EV lineup at Audi, which contains models like the Q4 e-tron, Q5 e-tron, Q8 e-tron, and e-tron GT, as well as some sportier SQ variants. The automaker isn’t quite ready to share the full spec sheet for the upcoming U.S. cars yet, but it has given us a pretty good idea as to what we can expect. Both models are based on the (PPE) architecture, which they will share with the upcoming Porsche Macan EV, as well as the 718 GT4 ePerformance concept. The setup is bolstered by a 100-kWh battery pack, of which 94.9 kWh are usable.

"The PPE shows how we are pooling expertise within the Volkswagen Group and thus making electric mobility scalable. Thanks to the PPE, we are able to launch high-volume models with high technical standards in different segments and thus further electrify our portfolio," said Audi CEO Gernot Döllner.

As you might expect from an Audi, all-wheel drive models will be the first to arrive, but the automaker also has plans for two different rear-drive variants. One will serve as the most affordable entry into the Q6 e-tron lineup, whereas the other will be designed with overall range and efficiency front and center. In Quattro spec, the Q6 e-tron is expected to provide 422 hp, with a boost up to 456 hp when launch control is activated. The SQ6 e-tron brings things up another notch, providing 483 hp. Stick on launch control in the SQ6 and it'll produce 510 hp, which allows the SUV to hit 60 mph from a stop in just 4.2 seconds. That’s 0.8 seconds faster than the standard Q6 e-tron, while the SQ model also picks up a top speed of 143 mph, which is 13 mph faster than the “lesser” models.

Audi hasn’t received its final efficiency and range figures for the U.S. market, but the brand claims that the Q6 e-tron Quattro is capable of providing over 300 miles of range based on preliminary EPA test cycles. The higher-performance SQ6 e-tron will surely fall slightly short of its more mundane sibling, but we’ll have to wait and see how close it can get to that oh-so-important 300-mile figure. Audi says that information will arrive later this year, alongside the U.S.-spec pricing announcement. Regardless of that range figure, all Q6 e-tron variants are supported by 800-volt DC fast charging, which will fill the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 21 minutes. The SUV’s brakes will also play a big role in keeping the battery topped up, with Audi claiming that the regenerative system can handle up to 95 percent of typical braking requirements, while feeding energy back into the battery at 220 kW.

Inside the SUVs will be a tech-laden affair, centered around the brand’s 11.9-inch virtual cockpit and a 14.5-inch infotainment setup in the center. To the right of the center screen also sits a 10.9-inch passenger information display, which can be used to stream content or interact with onboard navigation. It looks like a nice place to spend time, but we could do without all of the capacitive touch buttons found throughout. There’s a reason VW has already started to leave that tech behind in its own products.

We’ll have to wait a little bit longer before Audi is ready to share final specs on the U.S. models, but the Q6 e-tron and SQ6 e-tron offerings look poised to compete with the EV crossovers on sale today. We’re particularly excited to see how the Premium Platform Electric architecture works in the real world, and just how close to the Macan EV these models end up being.

