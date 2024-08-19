Read the full story on Backfire News

Bad Parking Job Triggers Violent Road Rage Assault

We’ve seen some bad parking jobs in our time, and occasionally have been guilty of some less-than-perfect ones ourselves, but never have we seen one erupt into violence. In this day of constant road rage such things are sadly becoming more common, leading to attacks like one recently in Seattle.

Cell phone footage taken by a bystander shows the verbal argument escalate from that to shoving and finally all-out violence. What it doesn’t feature is how the two women and man initially got into it with a BMW driver as both vehicles were parked on the side of the street.

According to Fox 13 Seattle, the trio just got off work and were getting ready to leave when they commented loudly on how close the BMW crossover was parked to the front of their vehicle. We get that’s annoying, but it looks like had they backed up they could’ve just pulled out and been on their way.

The driver of the Bimmer had his window down and heard the loud complaining. For whatever reason he decided to take it personally, got out of his vehicle, and started arguing with the group. That’s when the smaller of the two women flipped the BMW driver’s phone out of his hands.

That’s when the BMW driver hits her in the face, knocking her out. The other two try stepping in to protect her and stop the guy, and that’s when he stars whaling on the other man. Then he hit the second woman in the face, knocking her out as well.

Everyone can decide what was appropriate and justified here – we think both parties escalated things, but one took it to a point of no return. It’s also obvious the BMW driver had a size and strength advantage.

Even though he took off, authorities were able to identify the BMW driver and he’s now awaiting trial in the assault case. It’s crazy the whole thing started with people complaining about a bad parking job.

Image via Fox 13 Seattle/YouTube