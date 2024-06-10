Best 3-Row SUVs for 2024 & 2025

The Manufacturers

If you need to transport more than five people at a time, you're spoiled for choice. There are dozens of three-row SUVs on sale right now, some of which can sit up to nine occupants. But no two are alike, with some delivering more features, better designs, and more fulfilling driving experiences. We scoured through the mainstream and luxury SUV segments to find our favorites. These are the best three-row SUVs for 2024 and 2025, ranked in order of least to most expensive.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Price: $35,345

The Santa Fe, redesigned for 2024, is one of the least expensive three-row SUVs you can buy—but that doesn't mean it compromises on design, equipment, or the driving experience. The boxy new look makes for a spacious interior, so even though it's smaller than the Hyundai Palisade also found on this list, it still offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo. A turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-four is standard equipment, but a hybrid is available that boosts combined miles per gallon above 30 mpg.

Review: Santa Fe Has Off-Road Looks and On-Road Manners

Raphael Orlove

2024 Kia Telluride

Price: $37,585

Looking for three rows on a budget? The Kia Telluride should be near the top of your list. The Korean SUV pairs handsome looks, a pleasant interior, and a pleasant driving experience together, all for under $40,000 to start. Under the hood of every Telluride is a naturally aspirated V-6 making nearly 300 hp. Power gets to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive is an option. The AWD version can sprint to 60 in a respectable 6.8 seconds.

The Telluride is one of the best cars for the money

YouTube

2024 Hyundai Palisade

Price: $38,045

The Hyundai Palisade shares its underpinnings with the Kia Telluride, meaning it has many of the same attributes that make that car so lovely. It offers similar space and a similar driving experience, with the same standard 3.8-liter V-6 engine making 291 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. The Palisade sits eight occupants as standard thanks to second- and third-row bench seats, though that number drops to seven if you go for the higher Limited or Calligraphy trims, as those models come with second-row captain's chairs.

The Palisade is one of the best SUVs on sale right now

Hyundai

2024 Mazda CX-90

Price: $39,300

The Mazda CX-90 attempts to play the part of a luxury SUV rather than something downmarket, with an elegant design, a lovely interior, and a longitudinal engine layout. Under the hood sits a newly developed turbocharged 3.3-liter straight-six engine making up to 340 hp, paired to a 48-volt mild hybrid system, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and standard all-wheel drive. Those more interested in fuel economy can also choose a plug-in-hybrid drivetrain that gets 26 miles of electric range.

Check out our in-depth review of the CX-90 here

Mazda

2025 Honda Pilot

Price: $41,295

The Pilot is Honda's biggest SUV, sporting three rows and standard V-6 power in a handsome, burly package. There's also a new TrailSport model that adds a handful of off-road-minded upgrades for light trails. The V-6 under the hood makes 285 hp, and comes connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, though you can get all-wheel drive as an option. Going for AWD also bumps towing capacity from 3500 pounds to 5000.

This is what you need to know about the Pilot

honda

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Price: $41,830

In the market for a three-row Jeep but don't want to spend Wagoneer money? The Grand Cherokee L is the SUV for you. As the name suggests, it's a long-wheelbase version of the normal Grand Cherokee, with an extra row of seats out back. Unlike the regular Grand Cherokee, the Grand Cherokee L is available with eight cylinders, specifically a 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V-8 making 357 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque. That's enough to launch the 5377-pound SUV to 60 mph in just 6.2 seconds.

Here's what you need to know about the Grand Cherokee L

Jeep

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

Price: $44,465

To create the Grand Highlander, Toyota did more than just embiggen the standard Highlander three-row SUV. The upsized Grand Highlander sports a more handsome look than its little sibling, and it's also available with a wider range of powertrains. In addition to the base turbo 2.4-liter four-cylinder and hybrid choices, there's a Hybrid Max powertrain that produces 362 horsepower thanks to its turbo-four gas engine and electric motors. There's also more space inside in all three rows, and additional cargo space behind the rearmost seat, making the Grand Highlander a more appealing option among Toyota SUVs.

Read Our Review of the Grand Highlander

NATHAN LEACH-PROFFER

2024 Ford Expedition

Price: $57,625

The Ford Expedition is for those who want F-150 power and capability without having to give up covered storage space and third-row seating. It uses a body-on-frame design and the F-150 pickup's 3.5-liter turbocharged EcoBoost V-6, able to deliver over 9000 pounds of towing capacity. We'd go for the Limited model with the optional Stealth Performance package. In addition to darker exterior accents and black-painted 22-inch wheels, the package also bumps horsepower from 375 hp all the way to 440 hp.

Here's all the info you should know on the Expedition

Ford

2024 Chevrolet Tahoe / Suburban

Price: $58,195 (Tahoe) / $61,195 (Suburban)

The Chevy Tahoe and Suburban siblings are are essentially just shorter and longer versions of the same body-on-frame full-size SUVs. They have the same architecture, the same looks, the same interior, and the same engine options. Despite its shortened length, the Tahoe can still fit adults in its third row—there's just a bit less storage than there is in the Suburban once you fill every seat. If your parking situation doesn't include unlimited space, we'd suggest going for the Tahoe over the Suburban. You'll save money and lower your stress levels. Thanks to standard V-8 power, both SUVs can also tow over 8000 pounds comfortably.

Here's what we thought of the top-level High Country model

Chevrolet

2024 Volvo XC90

Price: $58,695

The Volvo XC90 is the oldest vehicle on this list, having first been released in 2015. Despite its age, it still earns a spot thanks to its handsome design, modern hybrid drivetrain, and lovely interior. The T8 Recharge trim is the one to have. It's a plug-in hybrid that combines a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four to a rear-mounted electric motor, resulting in a combined 455 hp and 523 lb-ft of torque.

Here's our in-depth review of the XC90

Brian Silvestro

2025 Genesis GV80

Price: $59,050

The Genesis GV80 is one of the best value propositions on the new car marketplace right now, delivering luxury design and features without luxury-level pricing. The three-row Korean SUV looks Bentley-esque and drives just as well as anything in its segment, with two turbocharged engines to choose from, both of which make over 300 hp. We prefer the bigger twin-turbo V-6; it makes 375 hp and allows for a 0-60 time in the 5.0-second range.

Read our full review of the GV80 right here

Genesis

2024 GMC Yukon / Yukon XL

Price: $60,195

Think of the GMC Yukon and the Yukon XL as reskinned versions of the Tahoe and Suburban with slightly fancier designs and materials. Underneath they're pretty much the same, with the same chassis and engine choices. The GMC-branded body-on-frame SUVs are for those who want to stand out amongst the standard Chevy products, with distinctive grilles sporting lots of shouty chrome. Which you prefer will likely just come down to looks and interior layout.

Review: I Hate How Much I Love the Yukon Ultimate

Mack Hogan

2024 Lexus GX

Price: $64,250

The Lexus GX, which is based on a variant of the Toyota Land Cruiser, has always been a favorite among off-road enthusiasts. The new-for-2024 model enhances its rugged appeal even further thanks to boxy new looks and lots of available off-road upgrades. It comes standard with seven seats and three rows, though you'll have to give up the third row if you want the most off-road-oriented Overtrail trim level. All GX550 models come with a twin-turbo 3.4-liter V-6 engine and four-wheel drive.

Review: GX Looks Old Schol but Runs New School

Lexus

2024 Jeep Wagoneer

Price: $64,945

If you can get past the somewhat awkward rear end design, the Jeep Wagoneer represents an interesting SUV alternative to Stellantis's flagship people-carrier, the Pacifica minivan. The Wagoneer comes standard with a twin-turbocharged inline-six making 420 hp, and a long-wheelbase Wagoneer L version is available. There's also a Grand Wagoneer model with more luxurious trimmings and slightly different styling. The Wagoneer holds the crown for SUV towing capacity at 10,000 pounds, meaning it's the best choice if you plan to move huge hauls often with your family packed inside.

This is what you should know about the Wagoneer

Stellantis

2024 BMW X7

Price: $82,895

As an all-rounder, it's hard to do better than the BMW X7. It offers the best of all worlds, with plenty of space, the latest tech, and excellent dynamics for a car this size. Most buyers will be perfectly happy with the base 375-hp turbocharged inline-six engine, feeding all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. We enjoy the M60 model more, as it comes with a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V-8 making 523 horses. True speed demons should also consider the Alpina XB7, which uses a specially developed version of that engine making 630 hp.

Check out our review of the X7 right here

BMW

2024 Cadillac Escalade

Price: $83,890

If you really want to step up your luxury game, it's the Cadillac Escalade you want. It rides on the same platform as the Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, but has its own unique design, a totally different interior, and a distinct driving experience. Our favorite version has to be the Escalade V. It gets a 682-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 under the hood, meaning silly straight-line speed and lots of awesome noises.

Here's our full review of the Escalade V

DW Burnett

2024 Lincoln Navigator

Price: $85,260

The Lincoln Navigator is the luxury-focused version of the Ford Expedition, using the same body-on-frame architecture and drivetrain setup. But the Navigator is far more than just a reskinned Ford—unique looks and an excellent cabin space mean real comfort for you and your whole family. We're big fans of the Navigator's optional 30-way (!) adjustable massaging front seats and available BlueCruise hands-free driving assistance system.

Read our latest review on the Navigator here

Lincoln

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

Price: $88,150

As the final letter in the name suggests, the Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class is the S-Class of SUVs, offering similar features as the company's flagship sedan in a big-SUV format. The standard GLS has two powertrains to choose from. Most people will be satisfied with the standard turbocharged inline-six, rated at 375 hp. But we prefer the twin-turbo 510-hp 4.0-liter V-8 in the GLS580. Sitting at the top of the lineup performance-wise is the Mercedes-AMG GLS63, with a twin-turbo V-8 rated at 603 horses. And the Maybach version of the GLS provides the ultimate in luxury accommodations.

Read our full review of the GLS here

Mack Hogan

2024 Lexus LX

Price: $93,915

You can no longer buy a full-size Toyota Land Cruiser here in the U.S., and that's a shame. Thankfully we still get the next best thing: The Lexus LX. Think of it as a luxury-focused version of the Land Cruiser sold overseas, complete with Lexus's polarizing styling and an interior packed with high-quality materials. A 409-hp twin turbo V-6 comes standard, as does four-wheel drive. Like the Land Cruiser, the Lexus LX is exceptionally capable off-road, and does just as well playing the role of family transport to school and back.

Check out our first drive right here

Lexus

2024 Land Rover Range Rover

Price: $115,025

There's a reason every wealthy family in your neighborhood drives a Range Rover. While they're not known for their reliability, they do deliver an unmatched sense of authority on the road, with endless capability and plenty of high-quality materials. The newest Range Rover is a real gem, delivering excellent poise whether you're driving to the supermarket or off-roading through the desert. The minimalist interior is attractive yet usable, with things like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The long-wheelbase version is the model available with a third row of seats.

Read our first drive of the Range Rover here

Land Rover

