Best Cars for the Money in 2024 and 2025

No matter what kind of car you're searching for, there are certain models that stand out when it comes to value for money. Here we've rounded up the select few cars that go above and beyond despite costing less than their closest competitors. Whether that means offering more advanced tech, more standard features, or a better driving experience, these are the best cars for the money in 2024.

More Cars with Good Value: Best Electric Cars for the Money | Cheapest SUVs | Cheapest Pickup Trucks | Cheapest Sedans

2024 Hyundai Elantra N

Price: $34,850

In 2022 we called the Hyundai Elantra N the ultimate performance bargain. And we stand by that claim. It's as quick as cars that cost thousands and thousands of dollars more, and it delivers the same amount of joy on our favorite twisty back roads. Factor in the 10 year/100,000-mile warranty, and it becomes clear why there's so much value here.

Watch our full track review with Matt Farah

Hyundai

2024 Ford Maverick

Price: $25,515

Who would've thought you could ever buy a brand-new pickup for under $30,000 that could return 40 mpg? That's the reality of the Ford Maverick. Although the hybrid powertrain now costs extra (a turbo 2.0-liter four is standard), all versions of the Maverick provide great value. If you don't have to tow much, it's the perfect truck for work, pleasure, and everything in between.

Check out our full cityscape review

Hearst Owned

2024 Chevrolet Corvette

Price: $69,995

Whether you're shopping for the base Stingray or the supercar-beating Z06, there's no denying the Corvette's long-lasting position as the king of value when it comes to sports cars. It's become even more true since the 'Vette went mid-engine for 2020, as the latest version providis even quicker acceleration times and better handling prowess than before.

Here's why the C8 is the ultimate year-round daily-driver

DW Burnett

2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Price: $30,170

The Miata is a favorite in the Road & Track office because it delivers more smiles per dollar than any other sports car on sale today. Expertly tuned handling, a slick manual transmission, a rev-happy engine, and a convertible top means you'll be wanting for nothing. The base model has now passed the $30,000 mark, but it's still a great value.

Check out our full buyer's guide

Mazda

2024 Toyota GR86

Price: $30,395

The GR86 is just as fun to drive as the Miata. Some R&T staffers may argue it's even more fun in certain situations. Plus, it delivers more features for the money than the Mazda, such as rear seats, a more modern infotainment system, and a real roof. In our testing, it was also way easier to drift.

Read our full comparison test vs. the Miata

Hearst Owned

2024 Genesis G80

Price: $55,650

The G80 is one of the most pleasant-driving sedans in any price range right now. It's just as comfortable and nice inside as competitors that cost way more, and it looks more attractive than most other luxury sedans in its segment. And because Genesis is a spinoff of Hyundai, that 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty makes things even more appealing.

Here's our full review

Hearst Owned

2024 Honda Civic Type R

Price: $45,890

We know 45 grand sounds like a lot for a Civic, and it is. But trust us when we say it's worth it. The Type R is our favorite hot hatch on sale right now, not only because it's so fun to drive but also because the tuning of the primary controls—notably the slick manual shifter and the accurate steering—remind us of performance cars costing several times more.

Here's our full review

DW Burnett

2024 Kia Telluride

Price: $37,585

If you're looking for a three-row SUV, it's hard to do better than the Kia Telluride. Handsome looks, a spacious interior with upscale materials, plenty of features, and a satisfying ride mean it gives many far more expensive luxury SUVs something to worry about. It'll satisfy your family-hauling needs while providing a refined driving experience at the same time.

Here's why we think the Telluride is nearly flawless

YouTube

2024 Toyota GR Corolla

Price: $37,595

While we prefer the Civic Type R's driving experience overall, you can't argue with the GR Corolla's value for money. For under $40,000 to start, you get a rally-inspired hot hatch with all-wheel drive and a six-speed manual. The 300-horsepower turbocharged three-cylinder engine lends this sport compact a special character all its own.

Watch our full track test

DW Burnett

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6

Price: $38,650

Nearly $40,000 may not seem like a good deal for a mid-size sedan, but it's a screaming deal for Hyundai's highly advanced, daringly styled four-door EV. The Ioniq 6 has a sophisicated 800-volt electrical system that allows for quick charging, and its interior features plenty of standard tech including a large infotainment screen. Even the more expensive models, which are available with a bigger battery pack and an all-wheel-drive dual-motor powertrain setup, still represent good value in the world of electric cars.

Why It's a Triumph of Intelligence

DREW PHILLIPS

2025 Chevrolet Trax

Price: $21,495

It's not the most exciting car on this list, but the Trax is an excellent execution of basic transportation. As a subcompact SUV with a three-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive, the Trax provides a pleasant if uninspired driving experience, but the real draw is in the low base price and the impressive array of standard features. Even the more expensive trims come in at well under $30,000—a bargain by today's standards—and have a large infotainment screen and plenty of driver-assistance features.

The Best Subcompact SUVs

Chevrolet

