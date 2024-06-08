Best Luxury Cars for 2024

How Does iSeeCars Determine the Best Luxury Cars? To determine the best luxury cars, iSeeCars analyzes data from over 12 million new and used vehicles to evaluate each luxury car’s reliability, value retention, and safety ratings. Reliability is a reflection of a vehicle’s long-term quality and durability. It is often reflected in lower operating costs for a vehicle owner, as well as reduced time and energy spent visiting dealerships to address issues beyond scheduled maintenance. Value retention indicates how much market value a vehicle has after several years of use. This is typically the most expensive factor in vehicle ownership. Models that lose a substantial amount of value over time contribute far less to a consumer’s future trade-in value for their next purchase, or what the vehicle can be sold for in the used car market. Safety ratings come from a standardized set of safety tests performed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). These organizations perform comprehensive studies to determine the potential for occupant injury or death if a vehicle is involved in an accident. For each model, the data related to these three components is aggregated across multiple model years and updated regularly. The data is combined to create a Quality Score, and that quality score is compared across all models within a segment to determine the ranking for best cars. What Kind of Luxury Cars Are Available? Luxury cars are offered in varying sizes and body styles, and with several drivetrains that include hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and electric models. They typically include premium styling cues, such as sleeker profiles, larger wheels, and generally more sporty design features. These visual upgrades are supported by upgraded powertrain specs and tech features, reflected in higher horsepower figures, more advanced infotainment systems, and a superior driving experience. For a long time the most prominent luxury vehicles were full-size flagship sedans like the Audi A8, BMW 7 Series, Cadillac Eldorado, or Mercedes-Benz S-Class. And while luxury SUVs from brands like Range Rover have stolen some of their thunder in recent decades, there remain enough luxury cars across the automotive landscape to satisfy premium customers seeking luxury accommodations in a non-SUV form. What Type of Luxury Car Should I Buy? Whether seeking high performance, high style, or high fuel economy, luxury shoppers should first decide what form of luxury car they’re after. Premium sports cars from brands like Ferrari and Porsche possess powerful engines and deliver exceptional performance, but they aren’t very practical and, even by luxury car standards, they have a high MSRP. Luxury sedans, whether casual cruisers like the Genesis G90 or sports sedans like the BMW 5 Series, offer a much better balance between premium and practicality. These models offer fully functional rear seats and can be equipped with all-wheel drive to take on inclement weather conditions. Luxury wagons are another option, providing many of the same traits as their sedan counterparts, but with more cargo capacity. At the top of the luxury car price range are super luxury models like the Bentley Continental and Rolls Royce Phantom. These automakers don’t scrimp on material quality and often feature cutting-edge touchscreen entertainment and seating technology to coddle back seat passengers. But these brands also cost multiple times the price of a typical German luxury car, forcing buyers to decide how much those exclusive badges are truly worth. Buyers who want to combine premium transportation with maximum fuel economy should consider the growing field of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and pure electric luxury models. Nearly every luxury brand offers at least one new car with hybrid technology, and while none of these models challenge the Toyota Prius in terms of maximum fuel efficiency, they all deliver better fuel efficiency and lower fuel costs.

Story continues

Here is a list of the best luxury cars across multiple categories ranked by their iSeeCars Quality Score.

Best Luxury Small Cars:

Lexus IS 350: 9.1/10 Lexus IS 300: 8.9/10 BMW 3 Series: 8.6/10 Volvo S60: 8.6/10 Acura ILX: 8.6/10

ADVERTISEMENT

Best Luxury Midsize Cars:

Lexus ES 250: 9.0/10 Lexus ES 350: 8.7/10 Lincoln MKZ: 8.6/10 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: 8.5/10 Lexus GS 300: 8.4/10

Best Luxury Large Cars:

Buick LaCrosse: 8.4/10 Acura RLX: 8.3/10 Lincoln Continental: 8.2/10 Lexus LS 500: 7.8/10 Mercedes-Benz S-Class (coupe): 7.7/10

Best Luxury Hybrid Cars:

Lexus ES 300h: 8.7/10 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid: 8.5/10 Lexus LS 500h: 7.9/10 Chevrolet Corvette (hybrid coupe): 7.7/10 Acura NSX (hybrid): 7.6/10

Best Luxury Plug-in Hybrid Cars (PHEV):

Volvo S60 (Plug-in Hybrid): 7.6/10 BMW 3 Series (Plug-in Hybrid): 7.3/10 Porsche Panamera (Plug-in Hybrid): 7.3/10 Audi A8 L (Plug-in Hybrid): 7.2/10 Volvo S90 (Plug-in Hybrid): 7.2/10

Best Luxury Electric Cars:

Tesla Model 3: 8.3/10 Tesla Model S: 8.1/10 BMW i3 (electric): 6.8/10 Porsche Taycan (wagon): N/A Porsche Taycan: N/A

Best Luxury Sports Cars:

Porsche 911 (coupe): 9.2/10 Porsche 911 (convertible): 8.6/10 Audi TT (coupe): 8.3/10 Chevrolet Corvette (coupe): 8.2/10 Audi TTS (coupe): 8.2/10

Best Luxury Convertibles:

Porsche 911 (convertible): 8.6/10 Audi TT (convertible): 8.1/10 Chevrolet Corvette (convertible): 8.0/10 Porsche 718 Boxster: 7.9/10 Mercedes-Benz E-Class (convertible): 7.7/10

Best Luxury Wagons:

Mercedes-Benz E-Class (wagon): 8.7/10 BMW 3 Series (wagon): 8.5/10 Volvo V60: 8.3/10 Volvo V60 Cross Country: 8.2/10 Audi A4 allroad: 7.3/10

For the complete list of cars across all categories, refer to our full Best Luxury Car list.

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a data-driven car search and research company that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, including the iSeeCars VIN Check report and Best Cars Rankings. iSeeCars has saved users over $417 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

This article, Best Luxury Cars for 2024, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.