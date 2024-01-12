Bid On This Awesome 569-Mile 2020 Shelby Signature Series Convertible Selling Tuesday On Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

In the world of high-performance cars, few can match the allure of a limited-edition 2020 Ford Mustang GT, especially when it's a Carroll Shelby Signature Series model. This exceptional vehicle, one of approximately 50 crafted by Shelby American for the model year, is a collector's dream with just 569 miles clocked since its acquisition in 2022.

Under its hood, the Mustang boasts a mammoth upgrade to 825 horsepower, thanks to a polished Whipple supercharger and a Shelby-tuned Borla exhaust system. This powerhouse is complemented by a 5.0-liter V8 engine, ensuring a thrilling driving experience. The car's aesthetic is equally stunning, with its Race Red exterior and black convertible top, accented by white vinyl racing stripes and Shelby lettering.

The Shelby package's prowess extends to its 20" forged aluminum wheels, a Shelby Performance Track Handling suspension, and enhanced cooling systems for its 10-speed automatic transmission and Brembo brakes. The widened aluminum front fenders, dual-intake ram air hood, and exclusive front and rear fascias contribute to its distinct look, while the convertible light bar adds a touch of sophistication.

Inside, the car is just as impressive. Black Katzkin leather upholstery adorns heated, cooled, and power-adjustable front seats. The cabin is decked out with advanced technology, including a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, adaptive cruise control, SYNC 3 infotainment with voice-activated navigation, and a limited-slip differential.

This 2020 Mustang GT stands out not just for its remarkable performance and design but also for its exclusivity. The Shelby American window sticker reveals a jaw-dropping combined total manufacturer's suggested retail price of $136,845. Accompanying the car are a Ford and Shelby American window sticker, a Shelby American Vehicle Authenticity Certificate, a packing slip, and various accessories.

This Mustang GT Carroll Shelby Signature Series Convertible is a tribute to automotive excellence, blending raw power with sleek design and advanced technology. It's an exquisite vehicle that promises to be the centerpiece of any car enthusiast's collection.

