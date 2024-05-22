Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

BMW to Unveil Open-Top Concept and Art Car at Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este

BMW is set to make a significant impact at the upcoming Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este with the unveiling of several new models, including a highly anticipated open-top concept car. This prestigious event, held on the picturesque shores of Lake Como, Italy, will showcase BMW’s latest innovations and celebrate the brand’s storied history.

The new concept car, teased through a series of cryptic images, has sparked considerable excitement. Initial hints from BMW's head of design, Domagoj Dukec, suggested a convertible design with his comment, "the sky is the limit." Further clues from BMW Group Design chief Adrian van Hooydonk’s recent teaser photo indicate the car’s rear, featuring a central ridge and a distinctive panel gap likely outlining the trunk lid. The design hints at a possible targa configuration, with a removable roof panel, potentially positioning it as a larger successor to the Z4.

The anticipation surrounding this reveal is heightened by BMW’s history of introducing striking concept cars at Villa d’Este. Last year, the marque presented the Concept Touring Coupe, a coupe iteration of the Z4, which garnered significant attention. Whether the new concept will follow a similar path to production remains to be seen, but it is already generating buzz as a potential standout in BMW’s lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the concept car, BMW will also debut the 20th BMW Art Car at the Centre Pompidou in Paris. This latest entry in the renowned Art Car series is based on BMW’s M Hybrid V8 Le Mans challenger and continues the tradition of blending automotive engineering with contemporary art. The reveal will coincide with the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, underscoring BMW’s commitment to innovation and artistic expression.

The event promises more than just cars. BMW Motorrad will unveil a new motorcycle, described intriguingly as combining elements of “rock ’n’ roll on two wheels.” This aligns with BMW's strategy of diversifying its offerings and appealing to a broader audience of enthusiasts.

Story continues

The Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, starting on May 24, is expected to be a major highlight in the automotive calendar, with BMW playing a central role. Alongside the new concept car and Art Car, the company will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic Z8, adding a nostalgic element to the festivities.

As the automotive world eagerly awaits these unveilings, BMW’s participation at Villa d’Este is set to be a showcase of its past achievements and future directions. The combination of groundbreaking design, powerful performance, and artistic collaboration ensures that BMW will be at the forefront of this prestigious event, capturing the imagination of car enthusiasts and art lovers alike.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter