Cadillac Hypercar in Consideration Now That It’s Headed to F1

General Motors has been teasing supercar and hypercar concepts for decades , but nothing has become a reality aside from the Corvette going mid-engine and a few auto-show static concepts. However, now that Cadillac is on its way to Formula 1, there appear to be shifting winds in Detroit.

“Could we build a hypercar? Yes. Would we like to build one? Yes. Are we building one? That would be giving too much away,” GM global design chief Michael Simcoe told Australia's CarSales .

According to CarSales, Simcoe confirmed that such interest in a hypercar came after Cadillac's bid to enter F1. That isn't surprising, given the number of hypercars that come from F1 brands, using some of the sport's technical know-how and marketing allure. Roadgoing Ferraris and McLarens have always benefitted from F1 technology, and more recently, the Mercedes-AMG One . Even Red Bull is working on a hypercar designed by legendary F1 engineer and designer Adrian Newey.

Not only did Simcoe not deny a potential Cadillac hypercar, but he also continued giving up bits of information. When asked about the electrification of such a hypercar, Simcoe said “No, it [hypercar] wouldn’t have to be [electric], but it could be."

Considering the hybrid nature of F1, it would make sense for Cadillac to offer a hybrid hypercar, similar to the AMG One. It also already has the bones to make one, with the Corvette's excellent mid-engine chassis and several V8 engines to choose from. A hybrid version of the Corvette Z06's flat-plane crank V8 ( ahem, ZR1 ) would be exotic enough for global appreciation to accompany a potential F1 entry. However, Cadillac's last attempt to build a Corvette-based performance car led to the XLR.

After all of the cool concepts from GM over the years, this feels like the closest we've ever been to that becoming a reality. Not only is GM better equipped than ever before, with its new powertrain and EV technology, but it has the best reason for actually building one, with a current Le Mans and future F1 entry on the horizon.

