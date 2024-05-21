Camaro Sends Dyno Charts To The Moon

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

ZL1 hits nearly 1000 horsepower with traction problems.

Dyno results are a great way to determine the true performance output figures of your engine to the wheels. However, some drivers don’t understand the importance of traction even on the machine. If you have too much power then you won’t keep your grip and results may vary. That’s exactly what happened with this Camaro ZL1 whose driver pushed the car to its limit for a real test of mechanical speed.

First of all, these vehicles come from the factory with 655 horsepower so it’s clear that the Dyno should show some cool figures. Of course, this vehicle is very modified. Under the hood is a massive 6.8-liter V8 engine with a pretty hefty supercharger on top. All of this should create some rich Dyno results which is exactly what you would expect from the sound of things.

As the sound of burned E50 bellows out of the tail pipes, this muscle car clearly has some traction issues. However, it’s definitely not something that can’t be overcome by throttle control which is exactly why the car ran 954 horsepower in its first pull. All of that power in a machine made to race on the streets is the perfect combination for the racer behind the wheel.

