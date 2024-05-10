Cascio Motors is Selling a Rare Revenge Modified Mustang GT with Over 750 HP

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This awesome Mustang sells Monday on Bring a Trailer.

Cascio Motors is set to auction a unique 2019 Ford Mustang Revenge GT on Bring a Trailer this Monday, presenting an exciting opportunity for car enthusiasts and collectors. This no-reserve auction features a Mustang that has been extensively modified by Peregrine Automotive, turning it into a powerhouse with more than 750 horsepower.

The vehicle, which has only 6,000 miles on the odometer, showcases a series of high-performance enhancements, starting with a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine equipped with a Roush Stage 2 supercharger. The engine build includes high-performance fuel injectors, a billet throttle body, and an oversized air intake with a high-flow filter, all tuned to maximize power and efficiency.

Externally, the Mustang features a striking Gulf Racing-style blue and orange livery over carbon-fiber wide-body panels. This includes a vented hood, a swan-neck rear wing, a rear diffuser, and unique front and rear fascias, making it stand out both visually and performance-wise. The body modifications extend to revised fenders and quarter panels that are significantly wider than the stock Mustang.

The car rolls on black 20-inch Forgeline aluminum wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, ensuring robust grip and handling. The suspension system has been upgraded to include billet sway bars, a K-member brace, camber arms, toe links, and MagneRide lowering springs, providing a formidable track presence.

Inside, the cabin is just as impressive, featuring black Napa leather upholstery with orange accents and embossed Revenge logos on the heated and cooled Recaro front seats. Modern amenities such as dual-zone automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control, a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, and SYNC 3 infotainment with an 8-inch touchscreen ensure a luxurious and connected driving experience.

This Mustang Revenge GT is being sold with past service records, car show awards, a clean Carfax report, and a transferable New York registration. The selling dealer acquired the vehicle recently, and it is presented with a full array of documentation, including a digital copy of the Peregrine Automotive window sticker detailing the extensive modifications, which suggest a retail price of $221,375 when new.

This sale represents a unique opportunity to acquire a heavily modified, low-mileage Mustang designed for both speed enthusiasts and collectors looking for a distinctive and powerful vehicle.

