Dashcam Captures Road Rage Near Denver

Road rage not only is dangerous but also annoying since it can cause traffic to slow down for miles. That’s what happened on the C-470 highway outside of Denver, Colorado recently with the whole incident captured on a bystander’s dashcam.

The road rage incident happened on the afternoon of September 7 with KDVR sharing the dashcam footage taken by a driver who was behind the road rage duo. While the video unfortunately isn’t high resolution, we can tell one is a newer Subaru Legacy sedan, a common vehicle in the Denver area, and the other appears to be an Oldsmobile Alero of all things. Crazy.

We don’t know how the fight started and it honestly probably doesn’t matter at all. The fact is two adults started acting like children, brake checking and swerving toward each other in the left and center lanes of the highway.

Their little road rage fight slowed down traffic for about a minute or so, almost resulting in several crashes. We can only imagine how much traffic built up behind them. Meanwhile the two adults behaving like unruly children could only think of themselves and their thirst for revenge.

In all honesty, people do things on the road which sometimes makes us mad, especially if it’s something we feel put us and our loved ones in danger unnecessarily. But we don’t go from that to trying to ram the other person’s car, which most definitely puts you and anyone in your vehicle in danger, not to mention the other party.

Should you find yourself observing a road rage incident like this, record it if you can. We hope authorities in Colorado were able to get both license plates off the dashcam footage and speak with the road raging drivers. This kind of behavior needs to come to a close.

Image via Fox31 Denver/YouTube

