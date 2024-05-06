A Demon 170 Is Selling This Weekend at Specialty Auto Auction

NY Post

Tesla Cybertruck owners have experienced breakdowns after washing their vehicles, sparking discussions about the truck's durability. TikTok user @captain.ad shared a video of his broken down Cybertruck, revealing that he could not get it to work despite attempts to reset it. One owner's $80,000 Cybertruck malfunctioned after washing off sand and required a five-hour computer reset to resume functionality. Tesla advises against washing the truck in direct sunlight and provides cautionary notes in the owner's manual. This incident comes amid a significant recall of nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks due to accelerator pedal issues. Tesla's share price has also dropped due to declining sales and rising competition in the electric vehicle market.