A Demon 170 Is Selling This Weekend at Specialty Auto Auction
This is a rare chance to own one!
A virtually untouched 2023 Dodge Demon 170 Jailbreak is set to turn heads at the upcoming 2024 Spring Specialty Auto Auction on May 11th. This powerhouse, positioned as a pinnacle of American muscle car engineering, boasts a staggering 1025 horsepower from a 6.2-liter supercharged engine optimized for E85 fuel. With a mere 37 miles on the odometer, this vehicle presents an exceptional opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts alike to own a piece of automotive extremity.