Dodge Charger Daytona 392 Tries Smoking Georgia Troopers

When a suspect is able to slip away from multiple local law enforcement agencies, Georgia State Patrol is often called in to clean up the mess and end the pursuit. While troopers are highly trained on high-speed chases, this Dodge Charger Daytona 392 really pushes the envelope, proving it’s not just the car but also the driver which makes the difference.

In the dashcam footage we’re dropped right into the middle of the action from the get-go. One trooper locks onto the suspect’s Mopar muscle car and stays on it until they get on the highway. That’s when the suspect nails it and takes off, leaving two troopers eating his dust.

But the chase isn’t over and it’s all thanks to the Atlanta Police Department’s Phoenix Air Unit. We’ve seen the technologically advanced helicopter at work before and it’s quite good at tracking suspects no matter how hard they try.

With that eye in the sky, troopers are able to parallel the suspect’s movements, then get back into pursuit mode. We bet the suspect thought he’d made a clean getaway, never suspecting police had eyes on him the entire time.

Still, it’s not easy catching the guy as he not only has a fast car but decent enough skills to get through turns quickly and not wreck out. So many times, people who run from police are just awful if not mediocre drivers, giving cops the edge even if the suspect has a genuinely faster car. But that’s not how it goes with this pursuit. Without the helicopter they probably would’ve lost the guy.

Slipping away again, the suspect decides to park the Dodge behind a building and then walk away real casual like. Again, he probably thinks he’s being real smooth but the reality is troopers know exactly where he is, taking him into custody without a struggle.

