Dodge Showcases Muscle at Woodward Cruise

They've having a brotherhood of Muscle Month celebration.

Dodge continues its Brotherhood of Muscle Month with a thrilling display at the annual Woodward Cruise event in metro Detroit, set for Saturday, August 17. As part of this celebration, the automaker will showcase a range of high-performance vehicles, including the highly anticipated 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona, marking its second major public appearance after a successful debut at the Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge event earlier this month.

The Woodward Cruise display will feature the all-new 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona, hailed as the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car. The Charger Daytona Scat Pack, with its 670-horsepower engine, represents the next evolution of Dodge muscle, continuing the brand's legacy of high-performance engineering. Alongside the Charger, Dodge will also exhibit the Hornet R/T, a utility vehicle that boasts 288 horsepower and an innovative PowerShot performance feature, delivering a 30-horsepower boost for a thrilling acceleration experience.

In addition to the vehicles, Dodge's Direct Connection performance parts, including the newly unveiled HurriCrate engine, will be on display. Enthusiasts can explore the latest in Dodge's performance offerings at the event, which will be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Bloomfield Township from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

