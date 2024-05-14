Double Your Chance to Win a Classic Hurst/Olds and a 2024 GMC Sierra Denali

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Motorious readers can now get double entries to win a meticulously restored 1969 Hurst/Olds Convertible tribute and a fully upgraded 2024 GMC Sierra Denali.

In an exciting new giveaway that car enthusiasts will surely not want to miss, a 1969 Hurst/Olds Convertible tribute and a 2024 GMC Sierra Denali are up for grabs. Known as the Hurst Performance Pair Up, this dream giveaway offers participants a unique opportunity to own a piece of muscle car history alongside a modern luxury truck, each enhanced with exclusive Hurst upgrades.

The first grand prize, a 1969 Hurst/Olds Convertible tribute, has been rotisserie-restored by Thornton Muscle Cars of Quakertown, Pennsylvania, renowned specialists in Oldsmobile 442s. This show-stopping muscle car replicates one of the three original Hurst/Olds convertibles known for their parade roles at drag strips across America in 1969. The tribute model features a 455ci big-block engine, a Hurst Dual/Gate floor shifter, power brakes and steering, and dual-comfort air conditioning, among other period-correct details. This exceptional vehicle has graced some of the most prestigious muscle car shows in the country, including the Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals.

The second grand prize, a 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali, known as the "Hurst Hauler," is designed to complement the classic Hurst/Olds. It features a factory V-8 engine producing 420 horsepower, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and an array of additional luxury and performance options. Customized with Hurst Hauler graphics and bespoke wheels, this truck ensures that both prizes will turn heads wherever they go.

Motorious readers have the added benefit of receiving double entries into the giveaway, increasing their chances of winning these two remarkable vehicles. In addition to enjoying these high-performance machines, the winner will also benefit from having the federal prize tax of $37,000 covered.

This giveaway not only promises two incredible vehicles but also supports veterans’ and children’s charities, adding a philanthropic dimension to the excitement. Enthusiasts are encouraged to enter now for a chance to make these dream cars their own and support worthwhile causes in the process.

