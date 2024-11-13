Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Driver Wrecks $250,000 Classic Ford Falcon GT

Dramatic footage out of Australia shows the moment a 1969 Ford Falcon GT spun out of control, crashing on the side of a road, wrecking the $250,000 classic. This is one of those times where if you’re the driver you should be questioning every decision which led up to that horrific mistake.

People are understandably shocked by this incident, but to us the classic car looks salvageable (on the driver’s side). 7News reports the driver tried starting up the engine and taking off, a plan which might have worked save that a bystander took the keys out of the ignition and wouldn’t return them.

Like any cowardly man, the driver decided at that point to climb out of the window (probably because the door was stuck) and ran away, leaving his passengers behind. What gentleman!

But the growing crowd who came to see what the commotion was all about jumped into action, several people tackling the driver and pinning him down. Reportedly, the guy tried biting them in a desperate attempt to flee.

We wonder if authorities tested the driver for rabies as well as intoxication.

Speaking of that, one witness told 7News the guy was “obviously” drunk at the time, just in case you were wondering what would possess someone to drive such a valuable classic car so recklessly. This is why drinking and driving is just plain stupid (or just drinking in general).

The real kicker in this story is that the driver reportedly bought the ’69 Falcon GT just five months previous to the crash. In other words, it’s not a car he’s had for a long time and it’s appreciated in value. No, he shelled out probably somewhere around $250,000 AUD for the thing.

In other words, the guy is loaded, he got loaded, now he’s being loaded with criminal charges.

Image via 7News Australia/YouTube

