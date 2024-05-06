Elon Musk wants Tesla Model Y drivers to pay to unlock more range

Model Y owners might have to pay between $1,500 and $2,000 for an extra 40 to 60 miles of unlocked range. picture alliance/Getty

Tesla's Model Y may offer unlocked driving range for an extra $1,500 to $2,000.

Elon Musk said the new range provides an extra 40 to 60 miles and is pending regulatory approvals.

This isn't Tesla's first instance of offering increased range for an extra fee.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says its recent Model Y models have more driving range than you thought — but you'll have to pay to get it.

Musk said in a post on X that Model Y vehicles built over the past few months have an extra 40 to 60 miles of range that can be unlocked, depending on the battery.

Musk said Tesla could charge an extra $1,500 to $2,000 for the upgrade and that he's "working through regulatory approvals to enable" the new range.

Musk revealed this in response to the Tesla investor Sawyer Merritt's post about the automaker launching a new Long Range RWD Model Y.

Merritt said in the X post that the previous Model Y was discontinued.