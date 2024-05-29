Ends 6/13- Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win This Awesome 1968 GTO 4-speed Convertible

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Don't miss your chance to win!

America’s fascination with the Pontiac GTO remains as strong as ever. With its iconic design, powerful V-8 engines, and legendary performance, the GTO continues to be a hot commodity in the classic car market.

Following the success of our 1969 GTO giveaway earlier this year, muscle car enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting another chance to win a GTO. After months of searching, we are thrilled to offer a 33,000 original-mile 1968 GTO convertible. This pristine classic features a matching-numbers 400 ci V-8 engine and a four-speed Muncie manual transmission.

Entering this giveaway not only gives you the opportunity to own a piece of automotive history but also supports charitable causes. This 1968 GTO convertible stands out as one of the finest examples from Pontiac's celebrated 1968-1972 lineup.

Motor Trend named the 1968 GTO its Car of the Year, praising its stylish and curvy new design. Originally sold in Doylestown, PA, in June 1969, this Cameo Ivory GTO with a black interior later found its way to Texas, where it enjoyed a warm, dry climate before being acquired by the Dream Giveaway Garage. The car underwent a top-notch frame-off restoration, focusing on maintaining its originality and low mileage. Unlike many restorations that rely on reproduction parts, this GTO’s restoration preserved its authenticity due to its well-preserved condition.

Only 3,116 GTO convertibles were produced in 1968 with the 400ci/four-speed combination, making this car a rare gem from the original muscle car era. Verified by Pontiac Historic Services, this GTO is a standout piece for any collector.

Whether you envision cruising to car shows with the top down or enjoying the thrill of its powerful V-8 engine, this four-speed GTO is a highlight of the muscle car era.

Enter now for your chance to win this 33,000 original-mile 1968 GTO convertible. Motorious readers can take advantage of double entries until June 13th, increasing their odds of bringing home this classic beauty. Plus, if you’re the winner, we’ll handle the $19,000 federal prize taxes for you.

Don’t miss this opportunity to add a legendary Pontiac GTO to your collection. Enter today and help support a worthy cause while fulfilling your muscle car dreams.

