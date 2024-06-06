Ford Europe boss Martin Sander leaves to join Volkswagen

Ford Martin Sander

Ford's European boss Martin Sander has left the company to become sales and marketing boss at Volkswagen.

Sander joined Ford of Europe as general manager for passenger vehicles in January 2022, having spent 25 years at the VW Group, most recently in senior roles for Audi - latterly as the premium brand's UK managing director.

He will now return to the VW Group, this time as board member for sales, marketing and aftersales at Volkswagen Passenger Cars. Imelda Labbé, who currently holds the position, is leaving for personal reasons.

In his position as chairman of Ford's Model E electrification division in Europe, Sander has been instrumental in shaping Ford's transition to an electric line-up.

His departure comes just days after Ford began producing its crucial new Explorer EV at the ex-Fiesta factory in Cologne, and shortly before it is due to reveal a closely related 'sports crossover' to be built on the same line, expected to be called the Capri.

He has also overseen development of the upcoming Ford Puma Gen E – an electric version of its best-selling compact crossover – and the new E-Transit Custom, the crucial EV variant of on one of Europe's most popular overall vehicles.

Ford said Sander "has been instrumental in leading the introduction of Ford’s first European-built electric vehicle, the new electric Explorer, followed by a second EV that Ford will be introducing this summer.

"We would like to thank Martin for his leadership and contributions to Ford’s business over the past two years."

Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer hailed Sander as "an experienced sales expert" and "a proven leader", adding that he will "provide new momentum to sustainably position the Volkswagen brand's sales organisation for the future".

Schäfer noted that Imelda Labbé has been pivotal in increasing Volkswagen's market share during her two years in the role, as well as giving "Volkswagen back its renowned brand image in advertising".

