Guy Rescues Abandoned Project Mustang II

Should he have just left it to sit for the next guy?

I’m just going to say it: the Mustang II isn’t much loved by even some of the most diehard pony car enthusiasts. However, there are definitely enthusiasts who believe it has been unfairly hated on, like how Nickelback has its ardent defenders. That’s partly what makes this guy’s effort to buy a non-running 1978 Ford Mustang II so interesting.

This thing was listed on Facebook Marketplace for $5,000 OBO. It hadn’t been running for over 20 years, so about the time when everyone supposedly liked Nickelback. It comes with a 302 V8 and T5 swap, so it’s not some anemic little four-banger. However, I just know some people will still say such a vehicle should be an automatic pass, no matter the amount.

Admittedly, the Mustang II doesn’t have the panache of the original Ford pony car. Some argue the Foxbody Mustangs are better looking, but that’s just a matter of opinion. Then there’s the SN95 crowd – the less I say about them the better. So maybe a Mustang II isn’t all that bad of a project car, especially if it’s got a good powertrain.

I should mention the car was listed with a bunch of parts, including a supercharger and beefier rear. Someone obviously got really ambitious and then just gave up. Not everyone is determined and crazy enough to complete such a build. Or maybe there’s a deal-killer hidden in this project, something the new owner will only encounter once he’s neck deep in it.

The YouTube video chronicles the efforts to get this project car running. If you’ve ever done any significant project on a vehicle, you know surprises are almost a guarantee, especially when doing something for the first time. Sure enough, as they dig into this partway done build, they find some funkiness and possible reasons why the previous owner just gave up on it. I don’t want to ruin what happens, so check out the video for yourself.

