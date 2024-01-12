The Hyundai NPX1 Concept Showcases Ioniq 5 N Customization Options

Hyundai

As the first hardcore performance EV in its price bracket, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N might just be the most exciting electric car ever offered to enthusiasts. Hyundai seems to have a pretty good sense that it landed on something special with its latest performance SUV, so the automaker is taking advantage of the moment by offering new-to-the-brand initiatives like a spec-racing series and options like carbon fiber wheels. The next step is a full suite of official performance accessories, previewed here on a concept called the NPX1.

Hyundai

The NPX1 features a carbon fiber front splitter, unique side skirts, a rear wing, high-performance brake pads, racing bucket seats, additional Alcantara interior materials, the already-revealed carbon wheels, lowering springs, and a massive rear diffuser. All of that combines with the SUV's existing vintage hot hatch proportions to create something spectacular, halfway between a touring car and a custom that would look right at home on a Nineties magazine cover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyundai says that the parts featured on the car will be developed further before being produced and sold within 2024. From there, the brand claims it will expand the new N Performance Parts line to all N models. That should mean similar accessories will become available for existing gas-powered cars like the Kona N crossover and newly updated Elantra N. An N variant of the Ioniq 6 sedan, first previewed as the RN22E concept a year and a half ago, could also receive N Performance Parts accessories if it reaches production.

You Might Also Like