ICON 4x4 Unveils a Modernized 1968 Ford Bronco with Classic Charm

The stunning two-tone 1968 Ford Bronco restored by ICON 4x4, blending vintage aesthetics with contemporary technology.

ICON 4x4, renowned for their meticulous restorations and modern upgrades of classic vehicles, has unveiled their latest masterpiece: a two-tone 1968 Ford Bronco. This Old School Edition Bronco retains the classic charm of the original while incorporating modern features that enhance functionality and comfort.

The vehicle sports a striking Azul Niagra Blue and Wimbledon white color scheme, protected by a robust xPel ceramic coating. Chrome details adorn the doors, headlight bezels, and grille, echoing the design aesthetics of the 1960s but with elevated quality, as the original plastics have been replaced with precisely machined metal.

The restoration, crafted by the San Diego-based team, maintains the Bronco's iconic silhouette while introducing advanced elements under the surface. The vehicle sits on a custom Art Morrison chassis, coated with a zinc-rich epoxy primer and finished with a durable black powder coat. The body has undergone extensive treatments to prevent corrosion and mitigate noise, heat, and vibration, ensuring a smooth and quiet ride.

Inside, the cabin exudes luxury and attention to detail. The seats and door panels are covered in Moore & Giles saddle leather, complemented by oatmeal-hued wool carpeting. The dashboard, matching the exterior blue paintwork, houses redesigned aluminum in-dash AC vents powered by a Vintage Air V5 VHAC system. Modern conveniences are not spared; the Bronco features power windows, a premium audio system, full navigation, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity, and satellite radio. Safety and convenience are enhanced with a head-up display and a reverse camera.

Under the hood lies a powerful 5.0-liter Coyote Gen III engine coupled with an AOD four-speed automatic transmission and an Atlas II two-speed shift-on-the-fly transfer case. The roar of the engine is amplified by a stainless steel Borla exhaust equipped with catalytic converters. Handling is managed by Brambo six-piston front and four-piston rear brakes with Hydroboost, connected to Currie axles.

The Bronco rolls on forged 18-inch Old School wheels wrapped in BFG 285/65/R18 all-terrain tires, complete with vintage Ford hubcaps. Optional ARB locking differentials are available for enhanced off-road capability. A newly designed spare tire carrier system improves rear visibility and simplifies access to the tailgate.

While the price for this meticulously crafted 1968 Ford Bronco by ICON 4x4 is not disclosed, its value is undoubtedly reflective of its extensive upgrades and the prestige of an ICON restoration. This vehicle is perfect for collectors and enthusiasts looking to own a classic Ford with all the benefits of modern engineering and design.

