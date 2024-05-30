The Jeep Wagoneer S Trailhawk Concept Promises More EV Off-Roading

Aaron Brown

While the all-new Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition looks like a promising addition to the Jeep stable, even with 600 hp some longtime fans of the brand might be a little disappointed in its off-road specs. Not one to leave their customers totally in the dark, Stellantis has already gone ahead and put together a Wagoneer S Trailhawk Concept to highlight what we can expect from future variants.

The production variant of the Jeep Wagoneer S has arrived in only one trim for the time being, known as the Launch Edition. This STLA Large-based model combines a pair of 250 kW drive units located at each axle with a 100 kWh battery pack supplying the juice. Jeep says that it is a large enough pack to provide customers with over 300 miles of range, while also delivering a potent 600 hp and 617 lb-ft of torque. That sort of power means the Wagoneer S is genuinely quick, with an official 0-60 mph time of just 3.4 seconds. The truck puts that power to the ground via a McPherson strut front and integral link rear suspension. When combined with the stock 30-inch Falken All-Season LRR tires, the truck provides 6.9 inches of ground clearance, as well as approach, departure and breakover angles of 19.2 degrees, 23.4 degrees, and 14 degrees, respectively.

While those stock Launch Edition figures are not untenable off-road, they aren’t the sort of numbers you want from a dedicated trail machine.

Luckily for fans, Jeep engineers have already been thinking about this problem. The Wagoneer S Trailhawk Concept arrives with an updated suspension package, which works with larger 31.5-inch all-terrain tires to increase the ride height. The truck’s standard Selec-Terrain system also features six modes: Auto, Sand, Snow, Eco, Sport, and Rock. The latter is bespoke to the Trailhawk, accompanied by an electronic rear axle locker for improved performance in low-traction situations. Other highlights include a set of larger roof rails, fender flares with rock guards, larger sill plates, and bespoke wheels.

As with any Trailhawk product, this Wagoneer S concept also receives revised fascias at either end to improve approach and departure angles. The front end is certainly more aggressive, with a beefier lower valance accented by the obligatory red tow hooks. The front end carries a look reminiscent of the former Cherokee Trailhawk model, which may prove polarizing to some. The rear looks more in line with the Grand Cherokee, with which the Wagoneer S shares its dimensions. We have no word as to what other adjustments might be coming to the Trailhawk’s powertrain, but we wouldn’t be upset with a 600 electric wheeler at our disposal.

There's a real rush on EVs going off road these days, from the electric Mercedes G-Wagen, the GMC Hummer EVs, Rivian's entire lineup, the Chevy Silverado EV and Ford F-150 Lightning, and even Tesla's Cybertruck. It's exciting to see Jeep getting into the mix.

Considering how well constructed this particular model is, don’t expect this one to remain a one-off design project. We should know more by the time the Launch Edition models hit dealer lots in the fall.

