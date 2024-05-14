John Hennessey Eyes 2025 Ford Mustang GTD

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A Race for the Legendary Pony Car.

The automotive world is abuzz with the recent announcement of the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD, a model that Ford claims will redefine the performance limits of the iconic pony car. As applications open for potential buyers, one notable applicant is John Hennessey, the creator and CEO of Hennessey Performance, who has publicly expressed his eagerness to secure this high-performance vehicle.

Hennessey, known for enhancing various high-performance vehicles, especially from Ford, shared his application process on Instagram, showcasing his excitement and anticipation for the chance to own what he describes as a "legendary" car. With a daunting price tag starting north of $300,000 and limited production numbers, acquiring a Mustang GTD is not only a substantial financial commitment but also a privilege that requires approval from Ford Performance.

The 2025 Mustang GTD is expected to be the most capable, road-going version in the model’s storied 60-year run, aimed at delivering unmatched performance that could set new standards in the muscle car segment. Hennessey's interest in the Mustang GTD is not just about adding another car to his collection; it reflects his ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Potential owners like Hennessey must place at least a 50 percent deposit on the vehicle’s purchase price, underscoring the exclusivity and high stakes involved in securing one of these vehicles. Ford has initially planned a production run of only 2,000 units, though there are rumors, as reported by Ford Authority, that this number might increase depending on demand.

As the application process unfolds, the automotive community will be keenly watching who gets approved to own the new GTD, especially high-profile figures like John Hennessey, whose association with performance cars is well documented. Whether or not he secures a Mustang GTD, his application undoubtedly adds to the hype surrounding this next-generation Mustang.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.