The Kia EV6 Gets Early Update With New Lights, Bigger Battery

Kia

When Kia unveiled the EV6 as its first E-GMP platform car in 2021, the design looked like the basis for a whole lineup of future EVs from the brand. The cars that have followed since, like the popular EV9 SUV, look distinctly different. That made the otherwise distinctive EV6 stand out as almost outdated, but a quick mid-cycle refresh shown in Korea and spotted by Car and Driver will solve that problem later this year.

Kia

Design changes on the 2025 EV6 are most extreme at the front, where a new distinctive LED light signature wraps around a smaller central headlight and a protruding corner of painted bodywork. The latest EV6 otherwise looks familiar to current buyers, although Motor1 highlights upgrades like a heads-up display and standard wireless Apple CarPlay. Comfort changes come in the form of quieter motors, additional soundproofing over the rear motor, and adjusted shock absorbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest change comes in the battery compartment, where Kia has upgraded from the 77-kWh unit in the original EV6 to an 84-kWh pack. That brings claimed range up to 307 miles on EV6 Long Range models, up from a claimed 295. That number should be considerably higher in American testing. With the last battery, the same car got 310 miles of range on the U.S. standard EPA cycle. Thanks to 350-kilowatt fast charging, the battery can also charge from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes in optimal conditions.

Kia

The updated EV6 will hit the domestic Korean market this summer before likely reaching global markets at a later date. Updates have not yet been announced for the EV6 GT, the brand's current flagship performance car and the winner of its price point at Road & Track's inaugural Performance EV of the Year test.

You Might Also Like