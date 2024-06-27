Limited Edition 2023 Dodge Shakedown Widebody to Headline At Mecum

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's a summer special.

The Florida Summer Special 2024 auction on July 13th promises to be a significant event for muscle car enthusiasts, featuring a rare gem: the 2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown Widebody. This exclusive model, with just 16 miles on the odometer, is a standout in the lineup. As one of only 500 produced, it represents the first of the Last Call Editions, making it a coveted prize for collectors and fans of the iconic Dodge brand.

Under the hood of this limited-edition beast lies a formidable 6.4-liter V-8 engine, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. The Mopar cold air Shaker hood not only enhances its aggressive aesthetic but also improves performance, ensuring this car is as powerful as it looks. The Shakedown’s black exterior is accentuated by a striking Shakedown stripe with a red accent, complemented by a red "392" fender graphic, giving it a distinctive and menacing presence.

The attention to detail extends to the interior, where the black theme continues with luxurious Alcantara bucket seats, providing a blend of comfort and sportiness. Additional features such as the rear spoiler and black alloy wheels add to the car’s dynamic and imposing stance.

The VIN for this specific model is 2C3CDZFJ9PH557845, a detail that confirms its authenticity and rarity. As the first of the Last Call Editions, this Shakedown Widebody is a piece of Dodge history, symbolizing the brand's commitment to powerful, performance-driven vehicles.

The 2023 Dodge Shakedown Widebody will be auctioned at the Florida Summer Special 2024 on Saturday, July 13th. This auction is a rare opportunity for muscle car aficionados to own a limited-edition vehicle that combines modern engineering with classic Dodge muscle car heritage.

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or an enthusiast looking to own a unique piece of automotive history, this Dodge Shakedown Widebody is a must-have. Register to bid and prepare to take home a car that’s as rare as it is powerful.

