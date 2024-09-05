10K-Mile Update: Our Toyota Grand Highlander Is Plenty Popular

Dave VanderWerp - Car and Driver

10-Mile Update

You may think everyone on staff is angling to nab the keys to a sports car for the weekend, but more often than not it’s the most practical vehicles that are the most sought after. When it came time to choose a vehicle for long-weekend summer trips to lakeside towns in northern Michigan, the best answer was usually the Toyota Grand Highlander. We've also done plenty of back-and-forths to Chicago and one long jaunt to the middle of Iowa.

Partially because of these longer trips, our average fuel economy has held steady at 24 mpg. While that's considerably better than the 21 mpg we averaged in our long-term (and nonhybrid) Kia Telluride, it falls short of the GH's 27-mpg EPA highway label. As with many hybrids, the Grand Highlander's fuel economy gets less and less impressive as speeds rise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Editor-in-chief Tony Quiroga put the Grand Highlander to work in both household and office moves and remarked that the cargo hold is "deceptively large." However, the cargo space behind the third row is still tiny compared with a minivan's, so when the author loaded up his family of five for a beachy summer vacation, we also employed a hitch-mounted cargo carrier and, for maximum lifestyle points, strapped a paddleboard and a kayak to a suction-cup-mounted roof rack (fuel economy dropped to 21 mpg on that leg). Quiroga and pretty much everyone else has praised the GH's "quiet and comfortable" cruising demeanor. There's been plenty of praise for the comfortable front seats, too, with Buyer's Guide managing editor Drew Dorian saying the seats staved off backaches for seven hours straight. We also appreciate that the passive entry works on all four doors—many family SUVs don't, and it's annoying when you're trying to first load little ones in back before opening the driver's door.

Michael Simari - Car and Driver

A topic we've spent significant brainpower on is towing. We want to take advantage of the Grand Highlander's 5000-pound tow capacity, but ours didn't come with the $930 factory setup. We figured we'd just order the hardware from a dealer's parts counter, but it was on backorder nationwide. So, we bought a Curt hitch from Etrailer.com for $316 that we easily installed ourselves, no drilling or bumper removal required. Dare we say that it's an even better design than the factory unit, which requires a new bumper close-out panel. The next hurdle was wiring. The factory harness is a four-pin unit, but we didn't want to rule out hauling trailers with electronic brake control, so we bought a seven-pin adapter kit ($108) that requires running a power line from the battery to the connector. We'll also use Curt's Bluetooth trailer brake controller, which saves the hassle of hardwiring in a fixed unit. We haven't done much towing yet but will provide an update on how the GH fares in the next update.

Story continues

Toyota calls for a service visit every 5000 miles, which is a relatively short interval these days, but oil changes only happen every other stop. Our first service stop was merely a tire rotation and a series of inspections, while the second one included an oil-and-filter change. Both are no charge, part of ToyotaCare included service for the first two years or 25,000 miles. The USB-C data port in our vehicle has never worked, but the dealership said we needed to schedule a separate appointment to get that looked at after we mentioned it during our routine service.

Michael Simari - Car and Driver

Although we haven't had any major self-inflicted wounds—just a $60 repair due to a windshield chip—vehicle ownership is never perfectly peachy. Full disclosure: I was the one who dented the rear liftgate when trying to force it to close on an overfilled cargo area. Not sure why the sheetmetal oil-canned so easily, but we should be able to pull it out with a cheap dent-puller kit. Our GH is affected by a recall due to the curtain airbags possibly not deploying properly if the front windows are open. There's still no remedy, but we've instructed everyone to drive with the windows up. Other regular complaints call out the nearly all-black interior of our Limited trim for not being nearly as upscale as some competitors', such as the Telluride, and, even worse, the low-gloss plastic on the center console is showing all manner of scuffs and scrapes in a relatively short amount of time.

Although we love the effortless power of the Hybrid Max powertrain, it has surprised us with some clunky shifts, especially when driving aggressively. As Quiroga says, "The solution is to chill out. Do so and the Grand Highlander is remarkably luxurious and refined." This is perhaps why his initials are very likely to appear next to the GH's name on the sign-out board on any given weekend.

Months in Fleet: 5 months Current Mileage: 12,100 miles

Average Fuel Economy: 24 mpg

Fuel Tank Size: 17.2 gal Observed Fuel Range: 410 miles

Service: $0 Normal Wear: $0 Repair: $0

Damage and Destruction: $60

Michael Simari - Car and Driver

Introduction

As with McDonald's Super Size or 7-Eleven's Double Gulp, the new Toyota Grand Highlander is a grander Highlander in that most American way: It's significantly bigger than the smaller three-row Highlander. A lot of the Grandness lands in the 26 percent more voluminous third row, which is now acceptable for adults. There's also 31 percent more cargo space behind that third row, making it spacious enough for ﬁve carry-on-sized suitcases. This elevates the GH to the larger end of the ranks of three-row mid-size SUVs, while the junior Highlander is on the smaller end of the class. At $44,465, the least expensive Grand costs $3800 more than an entry Highlander because the Grand's trim levels don't dip as low, but on comparable trim levels, the up-charge is as little as $550.

The Grand Highlander forms the basis for the Lexus TX and also introduces a new Hybrid Max powertrain. The Max combines the base 265-hp turbo four with a motor between the engine and six-speed transmission, plus another motor at the rear axle that provides all-wheel drive. The powertrain totals 362 horsepower, and the GH's combination of swiftness (60 mph in 5.7 seconds) and fuel economy (27 mpg combined) is unmatched in the segment. This setup also eliminates the droning CVT effect from Toyota's traditional hybrid approach, which lives on in the mid-grade GH hybrid.

Michael Simari - Car and Driver

Hybrid Max was a key contributor to our naming the reﬁned, quiet, and spacious GH to our most recent 10Best Trucks and SUVs list, so naturally, we opted for it in our long-term test car. It's available only in the top two trims—ours is the more modest $55,435 Limited, which is a $4580 upcharge over a base Limited, and $2980 more than the lesser hybrid; there's also the top $59,520 Platinum. Unlike many of our long-termers, this one wasn't built to order, so we won't be able to take advantage of our GH's 5000-pound towing capability until we get a hitch installed, which we plan to do posthaste. Our Coastal Cream off-white example has just two options: the large sunroof ($1350) and a 360-degree camera system ($600). It also features a few accessory knickknacks—door protectors, wheel locks, all-weather ﬂoor mats, and logo puddle lamps—that brought the total to $58,178.

As with most hybrids, the fuel economy we're getting at real-world highway speeds is below window-sticker value (we logged 24 mpg on a swift run to Chicago and back, for example), but we've notched as high as 29 mpg on a more city-intensive tank.

Michael Simari - Car and Driver

So far, everyone on staff loves the effortless and responsive thrust of the Max powertrain—its rolling-start and passing times comfortably beat all comers in our most recent comparison test. Another regular accolade is its quietness at highway speeds, which tied the Kia Telluride, another regular favorite of ours, for tops in that same test. The GH's braking and cornering figures, however, aren't nearly as impressive.

Making plans for the all-American summer road trip has the Grand Highlander's sign-out line growing. This one is going to get to 40,000 miles quickly.



Months in Fleet: 3 months Current Mileage: 6928 miles

Average Fuel Economy: 24 mpg

Fuel Tank Size: 17.2 gal Observed Fuel Range: 410 miles

Service: $0 Normal Wear: $0 Repair: $0

Damage and Destruction: $0

You Might Also Like