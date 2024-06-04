These Are The Most Fuel-Efficient Cars, Trucks And SUVs According To Consumer Reports [UPDATE]

Photo: Hyundai

When you’re shopping for a new car, price and practicality are important, but so is fuel economy. The Environmental Protection Agency provides fuel economy ratings for almost every vehicle currently on sale, but how does that translate to real life? Our friends over at Consumer Reports independently test new cars to see what kind of fuel economy they actually get in the real world and recently published a guide to the cars that perform the best in that particular test.

It’s broken down by category, and the top vehicles were judged based on the category they’re in, so getting 25 mpg would be considered impressive for a truck but not for a midsize car. We’ve also only included the top five finishers for each segment even if Consumer Reports included more entries on its list. Now, let’s take a look at what made the list.

[Update: Because this list shows Consumer Reports’ real-world observed fuel economy, any vehicles that it hasn’t tested itself were not included.]

Electric Compact Cars

Photo: Kia

Kia Niro Electric EX - 113 MPGe

Nissan Leaf SL Plus - 104 MPGe

Subcompact Cars

Photo: Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Mirage ES - 37 mpg

Nissan Versa SV sedan - 32 mpg

Compact Cars

Photo: Toyota

Toyota Prius XLE (AWD) - 51 mpg

Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue - 48 mpg

Toyota Corolla LE Hybrid - 48 mpg

Kia Niro PHEV - 47 mpg

Kia Niro EX - 45 mpg

Sporty Cars

Photo: Mazda

Mazda MX-5 Miata Club - 34 mpg

Honda Civic Si - 32 mpg

BMW 230i - 31 mpg

Mini Cooper S - 30 mpg

BMW Z4 sDrive30 - 29 mpg

Midsize Cars

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai Ioniq 6 - 103 MPGe

Toyota Camry Hybrid LE - 47 mpg

Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SEL - 44 mpg

Honda Accord Hybrid Sport - 40 mpg

Honda Accord EX (1.5T) - 32 mpg

Large Cars

Photo: Toyota

Toyota Crown - 42 mpg

Upscale/Luxury Cars

Photo: Lexus

Lexus ES300h - 42 mpg

Acura Integra A-Spec - 31 mpg

Buick Envista - 29 mpg

BMW 330i xDrive - 29 mpg

BMW 330e xDrive - 28 mpg

Electric Upscale/Luxury Cars

Photo: Tesla

Tesla Model 3 Long Range - 130 MPGe

Lucid Air Touring (AWD) - 121 MPGe

Polestar 2 Long Range Dual-Motor - 106 MPGe

Tesla Model S Long Range - 102 MPGe

BMW i4 M50 - 96 MPGe

Wagons and Hatchbacks

Photo: Nissan

Nissan Kicks SV - 32 mpg

Hyundai Venue SEL - 32 mpg

Chevrolet Trax - 31 mpg

Subaru Impreza Sport - 29 mpg

Kia Soul EX - 28 mpg

Small SUVs

Photo: Toyota

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid - 41 mpg

Lexus NX350h - 38 mpg

Lexus UX250h - 37 mpg

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE - 37 mpg

Ford Escape PHEV (FWD) - 37 mpg

Electric Small SUVs

Photo: Tesla

Tesla Model Y Long Range - 121 MPGe

Kia EV6 Wind - 105 MPGe

Subaru Solterra Limited - 102 MPGe

Toyota bZ4X Limited - 102 MPGe

Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL - 98 MPGe

Midsize/Large SUVs

Photo: Toyota

Toyota Venza XLE - 37 mpg

Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE - 35 mpg

Lexus RX350h - 34 mpg

Kia Sorento Hybrid EX - 28 mpg

Kia Sorento EX (2.5 Turbo) - 25 mpg

Electric Midsize/Large SUVs

Photo: Lexus

Lexus RZ - 107 MPGe

Tesla Model X Long Range - 87 MPGe

BMW iX xDrive50 - 86 MPGe

Kia EV9 Wind - 83 MPGe

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV 350 (AWD) - 82 MPGe

Minivans

Photo: Chrysler

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid - 84 MPGe

Toyota Sienna XLE - 36 mpg

Honda Odyssey EX-L - 22 mpg

Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L - 21 mpg

Kia Carnival EX - 21 mpg

Pickup Trucks

Photo: Ford

Ford Maverick Hybrid Lariat - 37 mpg

Hyundai Santa Cruz SEL Premium - 24 mpg

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Diesel - 23 mpg

Ford Maverick XLT (2.0T) - 23 mpg

Ram 1500 Big Horn Diesel - 23 mpg

