Motorious Readers Get 2x Entries To Win This Dark Horse & Lightning

Start your own Ford collection.

Motorious is giving car enthusiasts an incredible opportunity to win two powerhouse vehicles from Ford: the all-new 2024 Mustang Dark Horse and the 2023 F-150 Lightning Lariat. By entering this contest, readers can get 2x entries, doubling their chances to own these remarkable machines.

Win the All-New 500-HP Ford Mustang Dark Horse

The 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse is the pinnacle of Mustang performance, boasting a V-8 powered, 500-horsepower engine. This model represents the top tier of the Mustang lineup, excluding the Shelbys, and brings back the legendary Ford 302ci (5.0L) engine paired with a classic six-speed stick shift.

The Mustang Dark Horse launches the Mustang's seventh generation with stunning performance figures: 0-60 mph in just 4.1 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 12 seconds flat. This grand-prize car is loaded with Premier Trim, Dark Horse appearance, and handling packages, bringing its MSRP to $71,355. It features rev-matching manual gear shifting, launch control, Recaro seats, dual exhaust with four different loudness settings, and the unique Blue Ember color-shifting paint with an Indigo Blue interior.

This specific Dark Horse is VIN 002, making it the second retail unit off the production line, instantly boosting its collectible value.

To Go with it: A 580-Horsepower 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Truck

The grand prize doesn’t end with the Mustang. The winner will also receive a brand-new 2023 Ford Lightning Lariat Supercrew 4x4 truck. This F-150 Lightning is Ford’s first all-electric full-size pickup, blending robust toughness with an impressive 320-mile range on a single charge.

This high-performance truck is quicker to 60 mph than the 700-horsepower F-150 Raptor R and features a spacious cabin with extensive storage. It retains the familiar design of the gas-powered F-150 and is equipped with numerous factory options, including BlueCruise, Tow Technology package, Max Trailer towing package, twin moonroof, bed liner, and an on-board vehicle safe, totaling an MSRP of $81,615.

CJ Pony Parts has added super-cool customizations to make this F-150 Lightning stand out. The upgrades include a Rough Country 2-inch leveling kit, 20-inch Anthracite Fuel Rebel 6 wheels with 33-Nitto Grappler tires, black lug nuts, and a Ford Performance tonneau cover, all installed by Force Customs of Tampa, Florida.

Over 1,000 Combined Horsepower - One Ticket Wins Both

This incredible giveaway combines the 580-horsepower F-150 Lightning for work and the 500-horsepower Mustang Dark Horse for fun. Your donation today enters you in the running for this power-packed duo of Ford dream machines. Plus, the contest includes $41,000 to cover taxes.

So, what are you waiting for? Enter today for your chance to win these extraordinary vehicles!

