Motorious Readers Get 30% More Entries to Win This 2024 Corvette Z06

Get in this 2024 Z06 for practically nothing!

Motorious readers, here’s your chance to win the ultimate American supercar: the 2024 Corvette Z06 Convertible with the Z07 Performance Package, plus $30,000 cash! With an exclusive offer for Motorious readers, you get 30% more entries to increase your chances of driving home this stunning vehicle.

The 2024 Corvette Z06 Convertible in Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat arrived in mid-April and immediately turned heads at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex. Its sleek design and powerful performance make it a standout in the 2024 lineup. Though it’s built for speed, rest assured we kept it under 50 MPH during its photo shoot.

This Corvette Z06 is more than just a beautiful car; it’s a precision tool engineered for the road and track. Its heart is the bespoke 5.5L LT6 V-8 engine, the most powerful naturally aspirated V-8 ever in a production car, delivering an astounding 670 horsepower. The engineers spent two years perfecting its distinctive exhaust note, making it a true symphony for car enthusiasts.

Z07 Performance Package Features:

Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch with manual and auto modes.

Suspension: Z07 suspension with Magnetic Selective Ride Control™.

Brakes: Performance Brembo® carbon ceramic antilock brakes with Edge Red-painted calipers.

Tires: Michelin® Pilot® Super Sport Cup 2R tires, 275/30ZR20 front and 345/25ZR21 rear, ultra performance, run-flat.

Wheels: 20" front and 21" rear Spider-Design Satin Graphite forged aluminum wheels with a red stripe.

The Z07 Performance Package takes this supercar from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds, with massive Brembo brakes providing superior stopping power.

Exterior Highlights:

Color: Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat.

Trim: Carbon Flash side vents and grille accents.

Mirrors: Heated, power-adjustable, and power-folding.

Cameras: Front and rear vision cameras.

Roof: Carbon Flash retractable hardtop roof and nacelles.

Extras: Includes a Corvette car cover.

Interior Highlights:

Seating: Natural Napa leather with perforated inserts, heated and ventilated GT2 Bucket seats with power lumbar and wing adjust.

Steering Wheel: Heated.

Tech: Performance Data Recorder, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Wireless phone charger, HD Front and Rear Vision Cameras, Universal Home Remote, Memory Driver and Passenger Convenience Package.

Audio: 14-speaker Bose Performance Series sound system with Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system and connected Navigation.

