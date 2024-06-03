Motorious Readers Get 30% More Entries To Win This 2024 Z06

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Win a Stunning 2024 Corvette Z06 Convertible with the Z07 Performance Package and $30,000!

Motorious readers are in for a treat with a chance to win a brand-new 2024 Corvette Z06 convertible, complete with the Z07 Performance Package and an additional $30,000. This sweepstakes not only offers an opportunity to own one of America’s most iconic supercars but also supports a worthy cause.

The 2024 Corvette Z06, finished in the striking Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat, arrived in mid-April. Immediately, it was taken to Pittsburgh International Race Complex for a photo shoot, showcasing its sleek design and robust performance. Rest assured, the car was treated gently, never exceeding 50 MPH.

This Z06 is not just a showstopper but a performance beast designed for both the road and the track. The Z07 Performance Package enhances its capabilities, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds. The car's massive Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes ensure it stops as impressively as it goes.

At the heart of this Z06 is the 5.5L LT6 V-8 engine, producing a staggering 670 horsepower. This naturally-aspirated engine, the most powerful of its kind in any production car, was meticulously crafted by master builders at the Chevrolet Performance Build Center. Engineers spent two years perfecting its exhaust note, creating a distinctive and rich sound unique to this Corvette.

The prize details are impressive. The winner will receive the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Convertible with the Z07 Performance Package and $30,000 to help get on the road quickly. The sweepstakes ends at midnight on September 30, with the drawing set for October 8 at 2:00 PM EST.

The Z07 Performance Package includes an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, Magnetic Selective Ride Control™, Brembo® carbon ceramic brakes, and Michelin® Pilot® Super Sport Cup 2R tires. The exterior features include a Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat with Carbon Flash accents, retractable hardtop roof, and vision cameras. Inside, the car boasts Natural Napa leather seats, heated GT2 Bucket seats, a Bose Performance Series sound system, and numerous other luxury features.

To enter, simply visit the sweepstakes page, purchase your tickets, and your ticket numbers will be emailed to you. Some email servers might send these to spam, but rest assured, every purchase secures your entry. The drawing is based on entrant names, ensuring everyone has a fair chance to win this extraordinary prize. Don’t miss your chance to own this American supercar icon and support a great cause. Enter now!

