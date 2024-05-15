Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win This 1968 GTO 4-Speed Convertible

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Get a chance to own a piece of automotive history with this 1968 Pontiac GTO Convertible.

Dream Giveaway is back with another exciting opportunity for muscle car enthusiasts to win a legendary vehicle. This time, it’s a 1968 Pontiac GTO Convertible, a pristine example of Detroit's original muscle car, boasting just 33,000 original miles. Known for its powerful performance and iconic styling, this GTO continues to captivate collectors and enthusiasts alike.

The highlight of this giveaway is the 1968 GTO Convertible, equipped with a matching-numbers 400 cubic inch V-8 engine and a four-speed Muncie manual transmission. This particular model comes in Cameo Ivory with a black interior and has been meticulously maintained in a warm, dry Texas climate before being acquired by the Dream Giveaway Garage.

This GTO underwent a top-notch frame-off restoration that focused on preserving its originality and low mileage, ensuring that no modern reproductions were needed. It’s one of only 3,116 GTO convertibles made in 1968 with the 400ci/four-speed combo, making it a rare gem among the classic Pontiacs from the muscle car era.

The 1968 GTO holds a special place in automotive history, having been named Motor Trend’s Car of the Year. The magazine's editorial staff unanimously chose the GTO for its stylish, curvy design and impressive performance, solidifying its status as a standout model for that year.

By entering to win this magnificent GTO Convertible, participants will not only get a chance to own a piece of muscle car history but will also support veterans and children’s charities. Dream Giveaway is committed to giving back, and your participation helps continue this mission.

If you’re the lucky winner, not only will you drive away with this stunning GTO Convertible, but Dream Giveaway will also cover $19,000 in federal prize taxes. This makes the prize even more enticing and ensures that the winner can enjoy their new classic car without the immediate financial burden of hefty tax payments.

Enter today for your chance to win this exceptional 1968 GTO Convertible and help make a difference in the lives of veterans and children. Whether you’re cruising to a car show with the top down or enjoying some spirited driving, this GTO is sure to fulfill your muscle car dreams.

