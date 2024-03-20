Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win Two Powerful Cadillacs

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

They're both supercharged!

Prepare yourself for an unprecedented opportunity in luxury automotive giveaways. For the first time ever, you have the chance to win not one, but two of Cadillac's most powerful and exclusive vehicles, all in support of veterans' and children's charities. This Cadillac Dream Giveaway is your ticket to owning a slice of automotive excellence, with over 1,300 combined horsepower waiting to transform your driving experience.

Prize #1: The 2024 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing marks the pinnacle of luxury and performance, celebrating 20 years of the CTS-V legacy. This vehicle isn't just a car; it's a powerhouse on wheels, producing 668 horsepower from a supercharged 6.2L V-8 engine. Decked out with premium leather upholstery, an ultra-view sunroof, adaptive cruise control, and distinctive blue brake calipers with Torch Red seat belts, this CT5-V Blackwing is a testament to sophisticated high performance. Special Blackwing hood and side performance callouts, along with blacked-out V-Series wheels, further set this vehicle apart as a true collector's item.

Prize #2: The 2023 Cadillac Escalade V-Series SUV raises the bar for American luxury SUVs, boasting 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft of torque from its supercharged V-8 engine. This isn't just any SUV; it's the most powerful luxury SUV from Detroit, offering an exclusive leather interior across all three rows, leather-wrapped interior trim, and premium factory options like SuperCruise, 22-inch wheels, and blacked-out emblems. The Escalade V-Series redefines the luxury SUV segment, offering unmatched power and prestige.

With a combined value exceeding $250,000, plus an additional $80,000 to cover the taxes, this giveaway is truly extraordinary. Your donation not only puts you in the running to win these magnificent vehicles but also supports vital causes, providing assistance to veterans and children in need.

Don't miss your chance to elevate your automotive collection and make a meaningful impact. Enter today for the opportunity to drive away in these two unparalleled Cadillac V-Series machines.

