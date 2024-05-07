Motorious Readers Get Double Entries to Win a Hurst Olds & 2024 Denali

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A unique giveaway offers the chance to win a meticulously restored 1969 Hurst/Olds Convertible Tribute and a fully-equipped 2024 GMC Sierra Denali.

Ever dreamed of owning a piece of muscle car history, enhanced with modern performance? The Hurst Dream Giveaway might just make that dream a reality, offering a double-dose of automotive excellence that pays homage to the legacy of Hurst Performance. Participants have the opportunity to win two extraordinary vehicles: a 1969 Hurst/Olds Convertible Tribute and a 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali, aptly nicknamed the “Hurst Hauler.”

The first grand prize is a 1969 Hurst/Olds Convertible Tribute, an exceptional recreation rotisserie-restored by Thornton Muscle Cars of Quakertown, Pennsylvania. Known for their expertise in Oldsmobile 442s, Thornton was the perfect choice to undertake this project, having restored one of the original 1969 Hurst/Olds convertibles. This tribute model spares no expense, featuring a 455ci big-block engine, a Hurst Dual/Gate shifter, and luxurious appointments like dual-comfort air conditioning and a vintage AM/FM 8-track stereo. It encapsulates the essence of what made the Hurst/Olds a "Gentleman’s Muscle Car."

ADVERTISEMENT

Complementing this classic muscle is the second grand prize, a 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali. This modern truck is not only a capable hauler but also a luxury vehicle in its own right, outfitted with a 420-horsepower V-8 engine and a suite of high-end features. It sports custom Hurst Hauler graphics and upgraded wheels, making it the perfect partner to the Hurst/Olds. The Sierra Denali ensures that the winner can transport their vintage prize in style, whether heading to a car show or cruising down the highway.

This giveaway not only offers a chance to own two incredible vehicles but also supports veterans’ and children’s charities, making it a win-win opportunity. With a substantial prize tax covered, entrants can dream big about taking home this unmatched pair of Hurst-enhanced vehicles. Enter now to make a lasting impact on charitable causes while potentially securing a legendary set of wheels.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.