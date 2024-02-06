Motorious Readers Get More Chances to Win This Shelby Convertible

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This one is for the Mustang lovers!

In an exciting development for classic car enthusiasts, The Cobra Experience museum is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win a 1968 Paxton Supercharged Shelby Cobra GT350 Convertible. This fundraising event is not just about winning an iconic car; it's a chance to contribute to the preservation and celebration of automotive history.

The 1968 Shelby Cobra GT350, regarded by many as the last true Mustang designed by Carroll Shelby himself, is an emblem of American muscle car heritage. The 1968 model year brought significant changes to the GT350, most notably its rebranding under the Cobra name. This Shelby Cobra GT350 stands out with its factory 302 cubic-inch V8 engine, adorned with an all-aluminum Cobra intake manifold, a Holley 600 cfm carburetor, and distinctive Cobra valve covers.

This particular car is a rare and highly sought-after convertible, one of only 404 produced. It features a 302ci V8 engine paired with a 4-speed manual transmission. The addition of a period-correct Paxton Supercharger, installed by a previous owner, elevates the car's power significantly, boosting it from 250 bhp to an impressive 340 bhp.

Key highlights of the 1968 Shelby Cobra GT350 Convertible include:

Period Correct Paxton Supercharger, increasing horsepower from 250 to 340.

Shelby Serial # 8T03J13456801034.

Painted in original Highland Green with Saddle Decore Bucket Seats.

3.89 standard axle ratio and a 4-Speed Manual Transmission.

Original Shelby VIN door and Buck Tags, as well as invoice, are included.

Documented detailed ownership history in the SAAC Registry.

Marti Report Included.

Features like White Power Convertible Top w/Glass Backlite, Extra Cooling Package, Power Steering, Power Front Disc Brakes, and Tilt-Away Steering Wheel.

By entering the fundraiser and making a donation, participants get a chance to win this magnificent 1968 Paxton Supercharged Shelby Cobra GT350 Convertible. Proceeds from this campaign will support The Cobra Experience’s mission to promote, conserve, educate, and preserve Shelby American cars. Additionally, the funds will aid in expanding programs that educate the public and future generations about Carroll Shelby's legacy and these remarkable vehicles.

The Cobra Experience, a 501(c)(3) non-profit museum located in Martinez, California, operates as a volunteer organization. The museum invites visitors to explore its exhibits and learn more about the history of these iconic cars the next time they're in Northern California.

