Motorious Readers Get More Chances To Win This F-250 Restomod Dream Truck

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Don't miss your chance to win this modernized classic pickup!

Step into the world of classic truck enthusiasts and prepare to be dazzled by a remarkable transformation of a 1968 Ford F-250. This isn't just any restoration; it's a restomod that marries the irresistible charm of the '60s with the dynamism of modern engineering. Presented by CJ Pony Parts in the latest Classic Truck Dream Giveaway, this vehicle is a dream waiting to be realized in your driveway.

The 1968 Ford F-250 has been meticulously reimagined, maintaining its iconic '60s era allure while infusing it with contemporary flair. The exterior is a nod to its heritage, featuring a gleaming chromed front bumper and the classic Ford lettering adorning the tailgate. But it's the modern touches that elevate this truck to show-quality status. Its custom two-tone paint, a Bedwood carbonized wood bed, and Kindig flush-mount door handles blend tradition with innovation.

Under the hood lies the heart of this beast – a stroked, fuel-injected V-8 engine, a testament to raw power and sophisticated technology. This engine is not just about looks; it promises an exhilarating performance that will leave enthusiasts breathless. The interior of the cabin complements this power, featuring a five-speed stick-shift overdrive transmission, controlled by a McLeod street clutch. Luxurious custom-styled leather interiors are paired with an in-dash retro-styled speedometer, tachometer, and gauges, along with Vintage air for a comfortable ride.

But the experience doesn't end there. A Classic Auto Sound receiver ensures that every drive is accompanied by the perfect soundtrack, enhancing the joy of cruising in this classic beauty.

This 1968 Ford F-250 restomod is more than a vehicle; it's a piece of automotive art that awaits a lucky winner. Ray P. of British Columbia can attest to this, having previously won a classic 1970 Ford F-100 from Dream Giveaway. With one lucky ticket, you too could be the proud owner of this masterpiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

The grand-prize Ford F-250, boasting a 408 cubic-inch engine with 400 horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, redefines what a classic truck can be. It offers the reliability and ease of a modern vehicle without sacrificing the timeless style of a 1968 Ford F-250. Every drive promises to be a blend of nostalgia and exhilaration.

Don't miss your chance to support veterans and children's charities while vying to win this incredible restomod. Enter now and be part of automotive history, where classic truck looks meet modern truck performance.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.