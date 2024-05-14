Pristine 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Coupe to Auction By Henderson Auctions

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A beautifully restored 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air, featuring a two-tone Gypsy Red and India Ivory finish.

A meticulously restored 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Coupe is poised to capture the hearts of classic car enthusiasts at the upcoming Henderson Auctions Collector Motor Series. This event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the prestigious Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum in Birmingham, Alabama.

This iconic American classic car is powered by a Chevy 265 V-8 engine coupled with a 2-speed Powerglide transmission, ensuring a smooth and robust driving experience. The vehicle boasts several upgrades including an enhanced intake manifold and a 4-barrel carburetor, designed to boost its performance. Additionally, it features a vintage air conditioning system, a factory AM radio, and a functional clock, blending vintage charm with modern comforts.

The exterior of the Bel Air is finished in an eye-catching two-tone color scheme of Gypsy Red and India Ivory, which highlights its elegant lines and timeless design. The car rides on chrome Supreme wheels, and it maintains its original chrome finishes and dashboard, preserving its authentic appeal.

The interior has been thoroughly updated and now includes a new headliner and carpet, providing a fresh and luxurious environment. The careful restoration and attention to detail make this vehicle a standout piece at any show or on the road.

VIN 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Coupe: VC55B030931

Potential buyers and classic car aficionados can find more information about participating in the auction by visiting the official website at www.hendersonmotorseries.com. This auction offers a rare opportunity to own a beautifully preserved example of mid-century automotive artistry, making it a must-see for collectors and enthusiasts eager to add a distinguished vehicle to their collections.

