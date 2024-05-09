Rare 1959 Lincoln Continental Mark IV Hits the Auction Block at Henderson Collector Motor Series

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A meticulously maintained 1959 Lincoln Continental Mark IV, with a rich history and multiple restorations, is up for auction.

A beautifully preserved 1959 Lincoln Continental Mark IV, one of only 2,195 ever produced, is set to captivate collectors at the upcoming Henderson Auction Collector Motor Series at Barber Motorsports Park. This classic luxury car, known for its elegance and advanced features for its time, has lived a storied life, primarily in Alabama, since its original purchase on November 17, 1958, from Vulcan Lincoln Mercury in Birmingham, AL.

The Continental boasts a powerful 430 cubic inch V-8 engine with 350 horsepower, paired with a three-speed turbo-drive automatic transmission, and shows just 28,423 original miles on the odometer. Its well-documented history includes extensive care and multiple restorations, the initial of which was undertaken by Alabama Antique Automobile and other vendors, costing over $31,000. A second major mechanical restoration was completed between 2018 and 2019 by Streetscene Automotive Restoration Co. in Harpersville, Alabama, with investments amounting to $64,000.

This Mark IV comes fully equipped with luxurious features such as retractable rear windows, six-way power seats, power windows, vent windows, brakes, and steering, alongside an automatic headlight dimmer, remote side mirror, and air conditioning—all adding to its grandeur and making it a true collector’s gem. The vehicle has been garage-kept by its third owner, who bought it in 2022, ensuring its condition remains pristine. It has been driven occasionally to car shows and golf courses, demonstrating its reliability and the owner’s dedication to its maintenance.

As this distinguished 1959 Lincoln Continental Mark IV prepares to find a new home, it represents not just an investment in automotive history but also a testament to the luxurious design and engineering prowess of its era. Enthusiasts and collectors at the Henderson Auction will have the unique opportunity to own a piece of classic American luxury that continues to turn heads and evoke admiration.

This vehicle is being sold at the Henderson Auction Collector Motor Series Auction at Barber Motorsports Park. The auction will be held May 18 with a preview Friday, May 17th. Call 800-850-2252 or 225-686-2252.

