Rare 1973 Maserati Bora Is Selling at Lucky Collector Car Auction This Weekend

Bid on a highly original 1973 Maserati Bora 4.7 Coupe at Lucky Collector Car Auction, an Italian supercar with immense restoration potential.

Lucky Collector Car Auction is excited to present Lot #146, a rare and highly original 1973 Maserati Bora 4.7 Coupe, at their upcoming auction this weekend. This stunning vehicle, featuring a metallic blue exterior and tan leather interior, offers a unique opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to restore a classic Italian supercar to its former glory.

The 1973 Maserati Bora is known for its distinctive design and powerful performance. This example has been preserved in long-term ownership and storage, maintaining its originality and completeness. With a very straight body and never having been restored, it provides a perfect canvas for a straightforward restoration project, offering significant investment potential.

Introduced at the 1971 Geneva Salon, the Maserati Bora was an instant sensation. Designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro’s ItalDesign, the Bora featured a sleek and aerodynamic body shell that captured the attention of the automotive world. The mid-mounted 4.7-liter V8 engine, a hallmark of Maserati engineering, provided 310 horsepower, enabling the car to reach a top speed of around 160 mph. The Bora’s five-speed transaxle was sourced from ZF, and its all-independent double-wishbone suspension was developed by Giulio Alfieri, ensuring exceptional handling and performance.

One of the first models to be produced following Maserati's acquisition by Citroën, the Bora incorporated innovative hydraulic technology from Citroën. This technology allowed for adjustable seats and pedals, retractable headlamps, and excellent power-assisted brakes, making the Bora a highly advanced vehicle for its time.

The Maserati Bora’s combination of design, performance, and engineering makes it a highly sought-after collector's item. This particular example, with its original metallic blue paint and tan leather interior, represents a rare find in the classic car market. It offers enthusiasts the chance to be the first to restore this iconic supercar, preserving its legacy and enhancing its value.

Lucky Collector Car Auction invites all interested buyers to view and bid on this exceptional 1973 Maserati Bora 4.7 Coupe. The auction provides a rare opportunity to acquire a piece of automotive history with immense restoration potential. Visit the Lucky Collector Car Auction website for more details and to participate in the auction. Don’t miss your chance to own this rare and exquisite Italian supercar.

This interesting vehicle is selling at Lucky Car Auction’s Spring Classic this weekend- June 1st and 2nd. Visit Luckyoldcar.com to register to bid and to see all their unique vehicles and automobila.

