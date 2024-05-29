Rare 1979 Maserati Khamsin 5-Speed to be Auctioned by Lucky Collector Car Auctions

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Don't miss the chance to bid on a highly collectible and rare 1979 Maserati Khamsin 5-Speed, one of only 100 delivered to North America.

Lucky Collector Car Auctions is offering an exceptional opportunity for classic car enthusiasts with the sale of Lot #131, a rare and highly original 1979 Maserati Khamsin 5-Speed. This particular model is one of just 100 Khamsins delivered to North America with a manual gearbox, making it a highly sought-after collector's item.

The 1979 Maserati Khamsin stands out not only for its rarity but also for its originality. With only 421 units produced during its entire production run, finding a Khamsin, especially one with a 5-speed manual transmission, is a significant rarity. This car is a matching numbers example, adding to its desirability and value among collectors.

This Khamsin has been under the same ownership for the last 40 years, a testament to its well-preserved condition. The vehicle has been in storage for the past 10 years, awaiting a new owner to restore it to its former glory. The car features a stunning original color combination of white exterior and red leather interior, making it an eye-catching addition to any collection.

The Maserati Khamsin, designed by the legendary Marcello Gandini at Bertone, is renowned for its unique styling and advanced engineering. The car’s front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout, paired with the rare 5-speed manual gearbox, offers a driving experience that is both engaging and exhilarating. Its V8 engine provides robust performance, making it a true grand tourer of its time.

For collectors, the chance to own an extremely rare 5-speed Khamsin is almost unheard of. This car represents a significant piece of Maserati's history and automotive design. Its originality, coupled with its rarity, makes it a must-have for any serious collector.

Lucky Collector Car Auctions invites all interested parties to view and bid on this exceptional 1979 Maserati Khamsin 5-Speed. The auction presents a unique opportunity to acquire a highly collectible and desirable classic car that promises both aesthetic and performance excellence. Visit the Lucky Collector Car Auctions website for more details and to participate in the auction. Don’t miss your chance to own this rare gem.

This interesting vehicle is selling at Lucky Car Auction’s Spring Classic this weekend- June 1st and 2nd. Visit Luckyoldcar.com to register to bid and to see all their unique vehicles and automobila.

