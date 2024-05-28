Rare 2020 Chevrolet COPO Camaro to Headline Tulsa Auction

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A standout 2020 Chevrolet COPO Camaro, one of only 69 produced, will be up for grabs at Tulsa 2024.

A highly sought-after 2020 Chevrolet COPO Camaro, Lot S126, will be a marquee item at the Tulsa 2024 auction on Saturday, June 8th. This unique vehicle, number 14 of just 69 produced that year, promises to attract significant attention from collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Finished in a striking Bright Red with a Black interior, this COPO Camaro is a prime example of Chevrolet’s commitment to blending performance with exclusivity. Under the hood, it boasts a powerful 427 CI V-8 engine paired with a Holley fuel injection system, ensuring that it delivers exceptional power and performance. The engine is mated to an ATI Racing TH400 automatic transmission, providing seamless shifts during high-speed runs.

This particular model has never been raced, making it a pristine example of Chevrolet's limited-edition drag racing cars. It features COPO embroidered racing seats, an NHRA-approved roll cage, and adjustable wheelie bars, emphasizing its race-ready design. For added safety during high-speed runs, it is equipped with a Simpson cross-form drag chute.

ADVERTISEMENT

The car rides on polished alloys wrapped in Hoosier racing tires, offering excellent grip and stability. Stopping power is provided by a Strange Engineering performance rear end and 4-wheel disc brakes, ensuring reliable and powerful braking performance. The Race Strange tuned suspension further enhances its handling and stability, making it a formidable presence on the track.

Included in the sale are a car cover, driving suit, hood scoop, certificate of authenticity, and a complete set of books, manuals, and build sheets, providing comprehensive documentation of this unique vehicle. The car will be sold on a Bill of Sale, reflecting its status as a purpose-built drag racing machine.

The 2020 COPO Camaro is a modern homage to Chevrolet's original Central Office Production Order (COPO) Camaros from the late 1960s, which were created to dominate the drag strips. This limited-production model continues that legacy, combining vintage muscle with contemporary engineering and technology.

Story continues

Collectors and racing enthusiasts will not want to miss the opportunity to bid on this exceptional vehicle. With its low production number and impeccable condition, this 2020 Chevrolet COPO Camaro represents a rare chance to own a piece of automotive history that is as impressive on the track as it is in a collection.

Be sure to mark your calendars for June 8th, when this remarkable COPO Camaro crosses the block at the Tulsa 2024 auction. It is not only a testament to Chevrolet’s racing heritage but also a symbol of the enduring appeal of American muscle cars.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.