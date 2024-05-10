Register to Bid Today-This 440-Powered Charger Sells This Weekend in Salt Lake City

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A fully equipped 1969 Dodge Charger with a powerful 440 V-8 engine and manual transmission is up for grabs at the 9th Annual Salt Lake City Online Classic Car Auction.

A beautifully maintained 1969 Dodge Charger is set to turn heads at the 9th Annual Salt Lake City Online Classic Car Auction. This classic American muscle car, known for its aggressive styling and powerful performance, is highlighted by its robust 440 cubic inch V-8 engine and a four-speed manual transmission with a Pistol Grip shifter.

This iconic Charger boasts a stunning red paint job that remains in good condition, reflecting its well-preserved original aesthetic. The car’s VIN, XP29F9B368454, confirms its authenticity as a genuine 1969 model, adding to its appeal for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Under the hood, the Charger's engine is reported to run excellently, a testament to the care and maintenance it has received over the years. The car is equipped with a Dana Rear End, enhancing its drivability and performance on the road.

The chassis and suspension setup include the original front suspension components, while the rear has been upgraded to a modern QA1 suspension system, ensuring a smooth ride and superior handling. The braking system features drums at the front and discs at the rear, providing reliable stopping power.

The bodywork of this classic Charger is in good condition, with no major flaws reported. The brightwork, including all chrome and metal accents, is also in good condition, adding to the overall visual appeal of the car. Inside, the interior is nicely maintained, offering a comfortable and stylish ride.

One minor issue noted is the non-functional gas gauge, although the rest of the electrical system is reported to be in good condition, ensuring that all other components and features operate as expected.

This 1969 Dodge Charger is not just a car but a piece of automotive history. It offers a rare opportunity to own a well-maintained example of one of America’s most revered muscle cars. Collectors and driving enthusiasts looking to acquire a standout vehicle will find this Charger an exciting addition to any collection.

Classic Car Auction is expecting 150 classic and collector vehicles this weekend. Register to bid online or in person. See all the inventory here.

